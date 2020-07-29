Mitsubishi To Discontinue Pajero; Plans At Least Nine New Models

Mitsubishi will be utilising its alliance partners Renault and Nissan for semi-autonomous and electrified technologies as well

Mitsubishi has revealed a new business plan moving forwards for the betterment of its future as it focusses on slashing costs while improving the overall operational efficiency and profitability. The Japanese manufacturer, currently part of the Renault-Nissan alliance, will work on developing its core assets mainly in the Southeast Asian region.

The brand has also announced its intentions to create PHEV, full-hybrid and four-wheel-drive cars. Noted as the small but beautiful plans, Mitsubishi will be launching a range of “cutting edge” models capitalising advanced tech from Renault and Nissan on a wider scale, as electric drivetrains and semi-autonomous driving technologies will be utilized.

To strengthen its sales in Japan, Mitsubishi will join hands with Nissan for a kei car and it may as well give rise to an electric model. Due to the more stringent emission standards prevailing across the globe, Mitsubishi has no choice but to eliminate some of the iconic nameplates from its lineup. This ultimately means the Pajero will be discontinued.

However, the Eclipse crossover has been confirmed to receive a plug-in hybrid variant in the current financial year. Another new product in the horizon will be an all-electric vehicle exclusive for the Chinese market and is co-developed with GAC while the next generation Outlander is also being readied for debut in FY2020-21.

In the next fiscal (April 2021 to March 2022 period), the company will launch an all-new Triton pickup truck and the plug-in hybrid variant of the Outlander will also come on-board. Going forwards, Mitsubishi will also introduce a new Xpander and a heavily updated Pajero Sport and they will be accompanied by a couple of new SUVs/crossovers as well.

The latter will be sold with next generation diesel powertrain. In North America, Mitsubishi will unveil the upgraded Outlander Sport and an updated Outlander PHEV is also in the pipeline with a new powertrain. The facelifted Eclipse Cross and Mirage are also heading stateside along with a redesigned Outlander a little while later.

The rumours of Mitsubishi reviving itself in India with new models have been there for long and we certainly hope it comes into fruition.