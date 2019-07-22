Mitsubishi Pajero Sport SUV Facelift Spied Undisguised, India-Bound

The Mitsubishi Pajero is due to get a mid-life facelift at its upcoming world premiere, but it has been spied inside-out before its official debut

While the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is set to be unveiled with a facelift at the global premiere scheduled to take place on the 25th of July, 2019, a few images showing the car inside-out have surfaced online showing the changes the Mitsubishi SUV will get. The MY2019 model is a mid-cycle refresh of the Pajero Sport instead of an all-new model, and as a result, gets several aesthetic changes to make it feel modern and up-to-date.

The current generation of the Pajero Sport was introduced in 2015. Let’s talk about the changes. At the front, the Pajero has become sharper and more chiseled than before thanks to the fact that it now sports the Dynamic Shield front design language from Mitsubishi.

The face of the Pajero Sport is dominated by the huge grille which is flanked by sharp chrome-finished design element, the bold grille and the two-part headlamp setup. It also gets a new bumper which gets a new skid plate design.

The chrome finish is also carried over to the outside rear view mirrors and the door handles which brings us to the side profile, where the new double-spoke alloy wheels are the biggest attraction. At the back too, there is a new bumper and a new skid plate, and the tail lights have been updated as well.

Talking about the changes on the inside of the updated Pajero Sport, the cabin still has the familiar look and feel as of the outgoing generation model. The most evident change, as per the images, is the change on the centre console.

The climate control panel has been updated and as per the teaser shared by Mitsubishi, there is going to be an updated digital instrument cluster as well. Other than that, the cabin still carrier an all-black theme with brushed finished on the steering, dash, centre console, gear lever, AC vents and on the doors.

As per the mechanical changes, there has been no official confirmation of what that would include and it still remains to be seen what the updated Pajero gets. However, for the Indian market, the engine could see an update in order to make it BS-VI emission norm compliant.

Currently, the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport is priced at Rs 28.35 lakh (ex-showroom). The updated model, with the BS-VI compliant engine, could be powered by a 2.4-litre four-cylinder turbocharged diesel unit that makes 181 PS of power and 430 Nm of torque.

This could be paired with an automatic transmission and a four-wheel-drive system. Upon launch, the facelifted Mitsubishi Pajero Sport could see the price go up to the Rs 30 lakh mark (ex-showroom).