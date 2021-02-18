Mitsubishi Pajero Sport Facelift Launched In Indonesia

2021 Mitsubishi Pajero Sport (facelift model) is available in Indonesia with a 2.4L diesel engine, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox

Mitsubishi Motors has introduced the facelifted Pajero Sport in the Indonesian market, almost two years after the vehicle first debuted in Thailand. The updated model features plenty of changes to the interior and exterior styling, which help the vehicle look fresher and more muscular than the outgoing model.

The 2021 Pajero Sport follows Mitsubishi’s Dynamic Shield design philosophy. At the front, we see a pair of sharp headlamps, flanking a massive two-part front grille. The vehicle gets LED cornering lights, LED turn indicators, and projector headlights. The three-diamond emblem is placed at the centre of the upper grille, and the front bumper gets a bash plate underneath.

The side profile hasn’t changed a lot compared to the pre-facelift model, with the biggest difference being the new 18-inch alloy wheels. The ORVMs are partially blacked-out, the window sills get chrome lining, and the roof gets a pair of silver-painted roof rails. The SUV has a ground clearance of 218mm, which is great for tackling off-road terrain.

At the rear, the SUV gets a new pair of taillights, which look extremely quirky and unique. The Pajero Sport now gets a new shark fin antenna and a roof-mounted spoiler as well. The tailgate is quite low, and features a horizontal chrome slat above the number plate housing, with the Mitsubishi logo above it. The rear bumper gets a skid plate as well, which adds a macho appeal to the design.

In the cabin, the vehicle gets an 8-inch fully-digital instrument console, along with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with radio, Bluetooth, and Smartphone Connectivity) and a gesture-operated tailgate. Also on offer is Mitsubishi Remote Control feature, which can open the trunk remotely, find the location of the vehicle, etc.

Safety features include forward collision mitigation, blind-spot monitor, rear cross-traffic alert, lane change assist, and adaptive cruise control. Powering this SUV is a 2.4-litre turbocharged diesel engine, which develops 181 PS and 430 Nm. It comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, with the option of RWD and 4WD system. The price of the Mitsubishi Pajero Sport facelift ranges from IDR 502.8 million to IDR 733.7 million (approximately INR 26.2 lakh to INR 38.3 lakh) in the Indonesian market.