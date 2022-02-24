Mini Cooper SE Electric Hatchback Launched In India At Rs. 47.20 Lakh

Mini Cooper SE is equipped with a 32.6 kWh battery pack positioned underneath the passenger seat and an electric motor developing 184 hp and 270 Nm

BMW India has today announced the launch of the Mini Cooper SE electric hatchback domestically and is priced at Rs. 47.20 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). It is brought into the country via CBU channel and the first lot comprising 30 examples has already been sold out. The deliveries will commence from next month and reservations for the next batch will begin soon.

In the global markets, the Cooper SE received a facelift in May 2021 and the same model has arrived at Indian shores. The hatch made its global debut in 2019 and considering its pricing, it does not have any direct rival in India. It is the most affordable luxury electric car available in the market currently and has a standard vehicle warranty of two years/unlimited km.

The Mini Cooper SE comes with four paint schemes namely White Silver, Midnight Black, Moonwalk Grey and British Racing Green. The exterior features a shut-off front grille, round-shaped LED headlamps, rectangular LED tail lamps with Union Jack inserts, sporty front bumper, contrast yellow accents on the futuristic wheels and ORVM caps, etc.

Just as the exterior, the interior has several similarities with the regular Cooper. It gains a new 5.5-inch digital instrument console, new toggle switch on the centre console for re-gen braking, yellow highlights, an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, panoramic glass roof, Nappa leather steering wheel, TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System), Harman Kardon audio, and so on.

As for the performance, the Mini Cooper SE is equipped with a 32.6 kWh battery pack positioned underneath the passenger seat and an electric motor capable of producing 184 hp and 270 Nm. The front-wheel-driven hatch is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 7.3 seconds before reaching a top speed of 150 kmph. It also comes with Mid, Sport, Green and Green+ drive modes.

The Cooper SE has a claimed range of up to 270 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and using a fast charger helps in reaching 80 per cent from zero in just 36 minutes via a 50 kW charging point. As standard, it composes an 11 kW wallbox charger that can replenish back to 80 per cent in two and a half hours (three and a half to attain full charge).