Midsize SUV Mileage Comparison – Hyundai Creta To Renault Duster

Here, we compare the fuel economy figures of various midsize SUVs, to determine which one can stretch a litre of fuel the farthest

The popularity of SUVs has been steadily rising in India, thanks to the brilliant mix of practicality, equipment, space, and comfort on offer. However, with rising fuel prices, it is necessary to keep an eye on the fuel efficiency figures as well. Here, we’ve discussed the fuel economy of various midsize SUVs in the Indian market, to see which one is the most frugal.

Hyundai Creta is available with three engine options – a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L turbo-diesel, and a 1.4L turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol engine delivers 16.8 kmpl when paired with the 6-speed manual, and 16.9 kmpl when paired with CVT. The 1.5-litre turbo-diesel is capable of delivering 21.4 kmpl with the 6-speed manual and 18.5 kmpl with the 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol motor only comes mated to a 7-speed DCT, and delivers 16.8 kmpl.

Kia Seltos is available with the same three engine options as the Creta. The 1.5-litre petrol engine is good for 16.8 kmpl, with both the manual and CVT. As for the 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, its manual variant delivers 20.8 kmpl, while the automatic delivers 17.8 kmpl. The 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine on the Seltos gets two gearbox options – a 6-speed manual (16.1 kmpl) and a 7-speed DCT (16.8 kmpl).

Maruti S-Cross has a single engine on offer– a 1.5-litre petrol motor. This powerplant can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 4-speed automatic. The manual variant has a fuel economy of 18.43 kmpl, while the automatic variant is rated at 18.55 kmpl.

Midsize SUV Mileage Comparison – Diesel Model Fuel Economy Hyundai Creta 1.5 D MT 21.4 kmpl Hyundai Creta 1.5 D AT 18.5 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.5 D MT 20.8 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.5 D AT 17.8 kmpl

Nissan Kicks has two engine choices available. The first one is a 1.5-litre petrol unit, which comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and is good for a fuel economy of 13.9 kmpl. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol engine has a rated fuel efficiency of 15.8 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox, and with the CVT, the figures are expected to be the same.

As for Renault Duster, it gets the same two powerplant choices as the Nissan Kicks. The 1.5-litre engine, with 5-speed manual transmission, delivers 14.19 kmpl. The 1.3-litre turbo-petrol motor has a fuel economy of 16.5 kmpl with the 6-speed manual gearbox, and of 16.42 kmpl with the CVT.

Midsize SUV Mileage Comparison – Petrol Model Fuel Economy Hyundai Creta 1.5 P MT 16.8 kmpl Hyundai Creta 1.5 P CVT 16.9 kmpl Hyundai Creta 1.4 P DCT 16.8 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.5 P MT 16.8 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.5 P CVT 16.8 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.4 P MT 16.1 kmpl Kia Seltos 1.4 P DCT 16.8 kmpl Maruti S-Cross MT 18.43 kmpl Maruti S-Cross AT 18.55 kmpl Nissan Kicks 1.5 P MT 13.9 kmpl Nissan Kicks 1.3 P MT 15.8 kmpl Nissan Kicks 1.3 P CVT 15.8 kmpl (estimated) Renault Duster 1.5 P MT 14.19 kmpl Renault Duster 1.3 P MT 16.5 kmpl Renault Duster 1.3 P CVT 16.42 kmpl

Here, it can be seen that the diesel-powered Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos offer the best fuel efficiency overall. As for the petrol-powered SUVs, Maruti S-Cross leads the group, followed closely by the Creta and the Seltos.

All the fuel economy figures mentioned are ARAI-tested