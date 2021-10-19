Midsize Sedan Sales Analysis In Sep 2021 – City, Verna, Ciaz, Rapid, Vento

Honda City posted 3,348 unit sales in the month of September 2021 as against 2,709 units with 24 per cent YoY volume growth

The passenger vehicle space saw a YoY sales decline of nearly 37 per cent in the month of September 2021 as only the midsize SUV segment endured incremental volumes when the popular segments are considered. Both the compact and executive midsize sedan segments did not fare well. The sub-four-metre sedan space garnered 8,370 units last month.

This when compared to the same period in 2020 with 25,231 units, a YoY de-growth of 67 per cent was recorded. The midsize executive sedan segment registered a cumulative domestic tally of 5,842 units in the month of September 2021 as against 7,963 units during the corresponding month last year with a 27 per cent drop in volumes.

The fifth-generation Honda City made its India debut last year and it certainly helped the Japanese manufacturer in consolidating the top position in the midsize sedan segment. The City was the only model to record positive sales growth last month as it posted 3,348 units against 2,709 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY growth of 24 per cent.

Midsize Sedans (YoY) September 2021 Sales September 2020 Sales 1. Honda City (24%) 3,348 2,709 2. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-36%) 981 1,534 3. Hyundai Verna (-61%) 879 2,228 4. Skoda Rapid (-48%) 473 907 5. VW Vento (-23%) 161 208

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the second position last month as 981 units were registered against 1,534 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 36 per cent negative growth. The Hyundai Verna ended up as the third most sold executive sedan in its class as 879 units were noted against 2,228 units in September 2020.

This led to YoY negative growth of 61 per cent. The Skoda Rapid slotted in at fourth with 473 units as against 907 units in September 2020 with a YoY decline of 48 per cent. The Czech car producer will host the global premiere of a more premium sedan known as Slavia in India later this year before going on sale in the early parts of 2022.

It will be the second Skoda model to sit on the MQB A0 IN platform and with more than 90 per cent local content, it could be priced competitively. The VW Vento finished. in the fifth position with 161 units as against 208 units during the same period last year with 23 per cent de-growth