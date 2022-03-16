Midsize & Large SUV Discounts [March 2022]- Duster To Harrier

Check out the best benefits and discounts available on midsize and large SUVs in the Indian market this month (March 2022)

In the Indian car market, SUVs are steadily becoming more and more popular, especially in the compact and midsize SUV segments. To stay competitive in today’s market, many carmakers are offering some brilliant deals and discounts on their SUVs this month. Here, we have listed the best deals available on midsize and large SUVs in India in March 2022.

Mahindra Alturas G4 has a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh on offer this month, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 is also available on it. The SUV has a corporate discount of Rs. 11,500 on offer as well, along with free accessories worth Rs. 20,000.

On Renault Duster, a cash discount of Rs. 50,000 and an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 are being offered right now. A corporate discount of Rs. 30,000 or a rural bonus of Rs. 15,000 can also be had on it (cannot be availed together). Also, buyers can get free accessories of Rs. 20,000 here.

On S-Cross, Maruti Suzuki is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on the Zeta trim, and of Rs. 15,000 on all other trims. Apart from that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are also available on Maruti’s flagship model.

Tata Harrier has a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 on offer this month, but only on the older MY2021 models. On both MY2022 and MY2021 models, an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000 are available as well here.

Midsize and large SUV Discounts – March 2022 Model Cash discount Exchange bonus + corporate discount Mahindra Alturas G4 Rs. 2.2 lakh (+ free accessories worth Rs. 20,000) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 11,500 Renault Duster Rs. 50,000 (+ loyalty bonus worth up to Rs. 1.1 lakh) Rs. 50,000 + Rs. 30,000 (or rural benefits of Rs. 15,000) Maruti S-Cross Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 25,000 + Rs. 5,000 Tata Harrier Up to Rs. 20,000 Rs. 40,000 + Rs. 5,000 Nissan Kicks Up to Rs. 15,000 (+ online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000) Up to Rs. 70,000 + up to Rs. 10,000

As for Nissan Kicks, its 1.5L petrol variants have a cash discount of Rs. 8,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. On the SUV’s 1.3L variants, there’s a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 70,000, and a corporate discount of Rs. 10,000 on offer. Nissan is offering an online booking bonus of Rs. 5,000 on Kicks.