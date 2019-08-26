Mid-Spec Kia Seltos HTK+ Variant Price, Pics & Feature Details

Kia Seltos HTK+ comes with features like projector headlamps, silver garnished front grille, fabric seats and much more

Only a few days ago, Kia Motors India introduced its first product for the domestic market, the Seltos. Offered in E, K, K+, X and X+ trims under HT Line and GT Line variants, the Seltos is priced aggressively between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 15.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The HTK+ sits in the middle of the HT Line and it comes with a good amount of features.

Sold in 1.5-litre petrol MT, 1.5-litre diesel MT and 1.5-litre diesel AT versions, the prices stand at Rs. 11.19 lakh, Rs. 12.19 lakh and 13.19 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) respectively. The Kia Seltos HTK+ looks almost identical to the range-topping HTX+ but they are obvious tone-down acts to show the difference in pricing.

On the outside, the mid-spec variant adorns projector headlamps in contrary to the LED units while the LED fog lamps are replaced by a set of projector lamps. The chrome garnished front grille gets silver treatment in the HTK+ variant and distinctively the wide LED DRLs are also not present to keep the pricing lower.

There is the lack of chrome strip on the door side while the model runs on five-spoke 16-inch gunmetal shade alloy wheels. The cabin comprises of an eight-inch infotainment system with physical operable buttons as opposed to the 10.25-inch horizontal unit.

Moreover, the climate control button and other physical buttons are finished in piano black trim. The fabric and texture plastic trim stands in place of leather seat upholstery. The big multi-info display in the top-spec variant is opted out for a smaller dot matrix unit as well.

The touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and other key features include LED mood lighting with sound effects, electrically foldable wing mirrors, rear wiper and washer, cruise control, steering mounted audio controls, rear sunshade, rear parcel tray, smart key with push-button start and one-touch up and down driver window.

In terms of safety, it offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front seat belt reminder, high-speed warning system and reverse parking sensors with camera. The 1.5-litre petrol engine develops 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre diesel motor kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm.

In this particular variant, the petrol unit is mated to a six-speed manual while the diesel can be had in either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter AT.

Kia Seltos HTK+ Images