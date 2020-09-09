Mid-Size SUV Segment Posted 65% Growth In August 2020

The popularity of this segment continues to grow, which attracts more and more car manufacturers to join the space with new offerings

The mid-size SUV segment is currently one of the most popular spaces in the Indian market, with a host of manufacturers currently plying in the said segment. A range that was scarce a few years ago, now has numerous products that joined the list in the last one year or so.

The ever-growing popularity of the has helped majority of cars achieve a positive year-on-year growth in terms of monthly sales. Hence, the overall demand for the segment has increased by 65 per cent in the month of August 2020, as against the same month last year.

The recently launched 2020 Hyundai Creta went on to become the best-selling mid-size SUV in the country, with a total of 11,758 units sold in the said month. This helped the car secure a 96 per cent YoY growth in terms of sales, since the Korean carmaker had sold 6,001 units of the SUV in August 2019.

S.no Model August 2020 Sales August 2019 Sales 1 Hyundai Creta 11,758 6,001 2 Kia Seltos 10,655 6,236 3 Maruti S-Cross 2,527 666 4 Renault Duster 477 967



The second position was taken up by Creta’s cousin, the Kia Seltos. The Seltos was launched in the Indian market in August last year, and the car recently reached the milestone of 1 lakh units sold in the country. That being said, Kia shipped 10,655 units of the Seltos to Indian buyers last month, as against the 6,236 units sold in August 2019, resulting in a YoY growth in sales by 71 per cent.

No car came close to the two Korean mid-size SUVs, and the third position was secured by the Mahindra Scorpio, of which 3,327 units were sold in the country in August 2019. The MG Hector and the Maruti Suzuki S-Cross followed close behind, with a total sale of 2,732 and 2,527 units in the aforementioned month respectively.

While Tata could only retail 1,694 units of the Harrier, the mid-size SUV still recorded a massive 167 per cent positive YoY growth, since just 635 Harriers were sold in the country in August last year. The next place was taken up by the Mahindra XUV500, which recorded a total sale of 919 units in the same month.

The next four positions were secured by the Renault Duster, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc as well as the Nissan Kicks, with a sale of 477, 468, 227 and 192 units in August 2020 respectively. Talking about the fully-electric mid-size SUVs MG ZS EV and the Hyundai Kona, the two cars were bought by 119 and 26 buyers respectively.