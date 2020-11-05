Mid-Size SUV October 2020 Sales – Creta, Seltos, Scorpio, Hector, S-Cross

Hyundai Creta was the highest sold mid-size SUV in October 2020 as 14,023 units were sold with 93 per cent growth

The mid-size SUV segment is one of the hotly contested in recent times as it is responsible for garnering high volumes. This was partly because of the revival in volumes of the Hyundai Creta since the second generation went on sale in March 2020. The Creta had long led the mid-size SUV space before Kia Seltos topped the standings from the middle of last year.

Over the last few months, the Creta got back to the leading status and it was the most sold Hyundai model in October 2020 with a cumulative tally of 14,023 units. The overall segment grew by 11 per cent as more than 38,000 mid-size SUVs were dispatched. When compared to the same month in 2019, the Creta recorded a massive 93 per cent volume increase.

The Seltos ended up second with 8,900 units last month as against 12,854 units in October 2019 with 31 per cent negative sales growth, as the Creta certainly ate into its volume. The Scorpio has been a consistent seller for Mahindra over the years and last month, it registered 3,961 units as against 4,628 units with 14 per cent sales decline.

Model (+/-%) October 2020 Sales October 2019 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (93%) 14,023 7,269 2. Kia Seltos (-31%) 8,900 12,854 3. Mahindra Scorpio (-14%) 3,961 4,628 4. MG Hector (3%) 3,625 3,536 5. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (86%) 2,526 1,356 5. Tata Harrier (91%) 2,398 1,258 6. Mahindra XUV 500 (-27%) 1,009 1,378 7. Jeep Compass (-3%) 832 854 8. Renault Duster (-42%) 362 622 9. Skoda Karoq (-85%) 182 – 10. MG ZS EV (-45%) 125 – 11. Nissan Kicks (-61%) 122 313 12. VW T-Roc 89 – 13. Hyundai Kona EV (-74%) 13 50

The Hector managed to garner a total of 3,961 units in the domestic market with 3,625 units as against 3,536 units during the corresponding period last year with 3 per cent sales increase. The S-Cross came next with a massive volume increase of 86 per cent as 2,526 units were sold in October 2020 as against 1,356 units during the same period last year.

The volume sales of the Tata Harrier increased exponentially in October 2020 as 2,398 units were dispatched against 1,258 units during the same period in 2019 with 91 per cent sales growth – the OMEGA platform based SUV’s second highest monthly sales since its debut in January 2019.

The XUV500 is getting a brand new generation sometime early next year and last month, 1,009 units were sold against 1,378 units in October 2019 with 27 per cent de-growth. The Compass, on the other hand, recorded just 832 units with 3 per cent negative growth as it finished ahead of Renault Duster, Skoda Karoq, MG ZS EV and Nissan Kicks.