Mid-Size SUV Nov 2019 Sales Analysis – Seltos, Creta, Kicks, Duster & More

Kia Seltos has been riding on a wave of momentum since its market launch and it was the most sold SUV in November 2019

Kia Motors India Limited introduced the Seltos in the domestic market in August 2019. The debutant for the South Korean auto major garnered 6,236 units in its first month and it was followed by 7,754 units the following month. In October, the Seltos upped its game to the next level to 12,854 units.

Last month, the five-seater garnered a total of 14,055 units and became the most sold SUV in the country. The Seltos costs between Rs. 9.69 lakh and Rs. 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in three engine options. It competes against Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier and the likes in the hotly contested mid-size SUV space.

The Seltos has certainly eaten into the Creta’s sales numbers as evident from its recent monthly tallies. It posted 6,684 units in November 2019 as against 9,677 units during the same month last year with Year-on-Year de-growth of 31 per cent. The arrival of the second generation Creta next year will help in taking the fight straight to Seltos.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Kia Seltos 14,055 New Launch 2. Hyundai Creta (-31%) 6,684 9,677 3. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross (-38%) 1,439 2,325 4. Tata Harrier 762 New Launch 5. Renault Duster (-18%) 505 613 6. Nissan Kicks 267 New Launch 7. Renault Captur (76%) 118 67

The S-Cross was introduced as the first product at Nexa premium dealerships but the launch of the facelift in late 2017 really made the customers notice its appeal. The crossover is a decent performer for Maruti Suzuki every month and in November, 1,439 units were retailed against 2,325 units with 38 per cent volume drop.

To make a strong impact in the mid-size SUV segment, Tata Motors launched the Harrier in January 2019. Amidst a good start, the capable Harrier could not be on par with rivals like Kia Seltos. Last month, 762 units of the OMEGA platform based SUV were sold. The Duster has been around for several years without switching to the new generation.

It registered a total of 505 units in November as against 613 units during the same month in 2018 with 18 per cent negative sales decline. The Kicks, also introduced in January 2019 as the Harrier, could not make a major statement so far and ended up with just 267 units last month. The underwhelming Captur managed only 118 units.