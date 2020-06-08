Mid-Size SUV May 2020 Sales Analysis – Creta, Seltos, Harrier, Scorpio

Hyundai Creta was not only the most sold mid-size SUV in the country, but it also topped the overall sales charts as well in the month of May 2020

The mid-size SUV segment has been hotly contested in recent times due to the arrival of new models and more manufacturers seeing the potential in it. The debut of Kia Seltos and MG Hector last year proved to be a game-changer for both the brands while the Tata Harrier and Nissan Kicks joined the party in the same CY to step up the competition.

The second-generation Hyundai Creta based on the design of the ix25 sold in China has further tightened the competitiveness in the popular space. Last month, Hyundai sold a total of 3,212 units of the Creta as against 9,054 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive Year-on-Year decline of 65 per cent.

The Seltos, on the other hand, contended with the second position in May 2020 as 1,611 units were sold. The fortunes of the segment will only improve in the coming months as the automotive industry has got back to its duties with the resumption of production facilities and dealerships since the second week of last month.

Model May 2020 Sales May 2019 Sales Growth 1. Hyundai Creta 3,212 9,054 -65% 2. Kia Seltos 1,611 0 3. Mahindra Scorpio 713 3,476 -79% 4. MG Hector 672 0 5. Tata Harrier 161 1,779 -91% 6. Renault Duster 138 672 -79% 7. Jeep Compass 93 977 -90% 8. Nissan Kicks 74 79 -6% 9. VW T-ROC 70 0 10. MG ZS EV 38 0 11. Mahindra XUV 500 36 1,195 -97% 12. Hyundai Kona 4 0

The Scorpio ended up third in the mid-size SUV sales charts as 713 units were dispatched against 3,476 units during the same period in 2019 with 79 per cent negative sales growth. The Hector posted a total of 672 units last month for the fourth position while the Harrier recorded only 161 units as against 1,779 units in May 2019 with 91 per cent volume drop.

The Duster was the only other five-seater mid-size SUV to score in three digits as 138 units were sold last month as against 672 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 79 per cent sales decline. Models such as Jeep Compass, Volkswagen T-Roc and Mahindra XUV500 were listed on the same table just for your understanding as they sit on a segment above.

The Compass was responsible for garnering 93 units last month while the T-Roc posted 70 units. The latter is brought into the country via CBU channel, just as the recently launched Skoda Karoq, and is powered by a 1.5-litre Evo TSI petrol engine producing 150 PS and 250 Nm. Only 74 units of the Kicks were sold last month and the XUV500 recorded just 36 units.