Mid-Size Sedan Sales Analysis Of Nov 2020 – City, Verna, Ciaz

The fifth generation Honda City continued to lead the segment with a total of 3,523 units in November 2020 with 135 per cent sales growth

The C-segment for sedans has been overlooked by many customers due to the rise in fame of compact and mid-size SUV segments in recent years. But, surprisingly, the sales numbers in the month of November 2020 had been encouraging. The mid-size sedans were responsible for a cumulative domestic total of 8,163 units last month.

When compared to the same month last year, the segment registered an appreciable Year-on-Year volume growth of 29 per cent as 6,327 units were sold. The main reason for positive sales growth in the C-sedan space could be attributed to the Honda City. The fifth generation of the highly popular sedan has been well received among customers.

For a number of years, the City has been the best-seller for the Japanese manufacturer in India and the scenario has not changed. The City along with Amaze compact sedan forms the major part of the brand’s sales tally every month. In November 2019, Honda recorded a total of 3,523 units as against 1,500 units during the same period in 2019.

Mid-Size Sedans (YoY) November 2020 Sales November 2019 Sales 1. Honda City (135%) 3,523 1,500 2. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (29%) 1,870 1,448 3. Hyundai Verna (-26%) 1,487 2,010 4. Skoda Rapid (12%) 813 725 5. Toyota Yaris (222%) 345 107 6. Volkswagen Vento (-75%) 125 495

This resulted in a massive sales surge of 135 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz was struggling to gain volumes for quite a while now but, in contrary, it did manage to beat Hyundai Verna last month. The Ciaz garnered a total of 1,870 units as against 1,448 units during the corresponding period in 2019 with a Year-on-Year volume growth of 29 per cent.

The Hyundai Verna finished third behind Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. It posted a domestic tally of 1,487 units in November 2020 as against 2,010 units during the same period last year with YoY negative growth of 26 per cent. The Rapid continued to post decent volumes as 813 units were sold against 725 units with 12 per cent sales increase.

After months of registering negative YoY sales, the Yaris had a good outing in November as 345 units were sold against 107 units during the same period in 2019 with a massive 222 per cent YoY growth. The Vento finished last with a total of 125 units as against 495 units in November 2019 with 75 per cent negative sales growth.