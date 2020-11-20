Mid-Range Hatchback NCAP Safety Ratings – Maruti Ignis To Tata Tiago

Here, we discuss the Global NCAP safety ratings of the Maruti Swift & Ignis, Hyundai Grand i10 Nios, Tata Tiago, and Ford Figo

Safety used to be one of the most neglected aspects of cars until a few years ago. These days, however, it has become quite a hot topic. More and more buyers are gaining awareness about vehicular safety, and are demanding their vehicles to be safer and better.

Previously, we brought you the NCAP ratings of sub-4-metre SUVs and premium hatchbacks, and now we take a look a segment below the latter. Here, we discuss the Global NCAP safety ratings of mid-range hatchbacks in India.

Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago was introduced in the Indian market back in 2016, and earlier this year, it was given a mid-life update in the form of a facelift, along with the Tigor. The Tata Tigor was crash-tested by Global NCAP this year, and the safety score was extended to the Tiago. It managed to score a 4-star adult safety rating and a 3-star child safety rating. Not only is this an impressive score, but this also makes the Tiago the safest vehicle in its segment.

Ford Figo

Ford Figo is one of the most fun-to-drive vehicles one can buy on a budget, and it’s also the only vehicle in this segment to offer 6 airbags (only available on top-spec trim). As standard, you get dual front airbags, which helped the hatchback score a 3-star safety rating for adult occupants. The Figo managed to score a 2-star safety rating for child occupants. These safety ratings were achieved on the Ford Aspire, and extended to the Figo.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The third-generation Hyundai i10 retails in the Indian market under the ‘Grand i10 Nios’ moniker. It is available with multiple engine and transmission options, making it an extremely versatile vehicle. The i10 Nios was crash-tested by GNCAP recently, where perform rather disappointingly. The car could only score a 2-star rating, for both adult and child occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular vehicles in India, owing to its affordable price, frugal engine, and fun driving dynamics. Global NCAP crash-tested the Swift back in 2018, and the car managed to score just a 2-star safety rating for adult occupants. In terms of child safety as well, it only scored 2 stars. Even for an affordable hatchback, this score is quite low.

Mid-Level Hatchback NCAP Safety Rating Model Safety Rating For Adult Occupants Safety Rating For Child Occupants Tata Tiago 4-star 3-star Ford Figo 3-star 2-star Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 2-star 2-star Maruti Swift 2-star 2-star Maruti Ignis (Africa-spec) 2-star 1-star

Maruti Suzuki Ignis

Maruti Ignis is a crossover-style hatchback, which sits just below the Swift in Maruti’s lineup. The India-spec Ignis hasn’t been tested by Global NCAP, although the African model (manufactured in India) has undergone crash testing. It managed to score a 3-star adult safety rating and only a 1-star rating for children (with dual front airbags as standard). We reserve our final judgement until the Indian version undergoes testing, if it ever does.