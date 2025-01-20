MG ZS Hybrid (Astor Facelift) Debuts In India At Ongoing Auto Expo

Besides showcasing a host of new vehicles, MG has unveiled the global ZS HEV which is basically the facelifted version of the Astor

JSW MG has revealed the hybrid-spec ZS at the ongoing Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. The brand showcased a slew of new products at the motoring show including the Cyberster electric drop-top roadster, M9 electric MPV and Majestor full-size SUV which will go on sale this year in India while several models from its global lineup have also attracted eyes.

The latest ZS HEV is nothing but the updated version of the Astor, unveiled last year. The front design of the crossover features an oval-shaped grille flanked by vertically oriented L-shaped air inlets on either side, lending it a distinctive appearance. Complementing the modern aesthetic are newly styled LED projector headlamps paired with integrated Daytime Running Lights.

The reworked bonnet is more pronounced, angling forward to enhance driver visibility from within the cabin. The other design updates for the ZS HEV include new body cladding, redesigned 17-inch alloy wheels, and sharp shoulder lines. At the rear, horizontal wraparound tail lamps enhance the visual width while the busy bumper with twin exhaust outlets adds a sporty touch.

The new MG ZS is packed with a host of new features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an automatic climate control system, a six-speaker audio setup, black-finished seats, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a wireless smartphone charger, a central armrest and a flat-bottom steering wheel.

In many global markets, ADAS is offered as standard. The MG ZS Hybrid is powered by a 1.5L petrol engine paired with an electric motor and a 1.83 kWh battery pack. Together, the hybrid system produces a combined output of 193 hp, enabling the crossover to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 8.7 seconds.

With a WLTP combined mileage of 23.5 kmpl, the setup balances performance and efficiency. MG also showcased the HS plug-in hybrid at the event, reiterating its intentions to bring in alternative technologies and electric vehicles.