MG ZS EV vs Hyundai Kona Electric vs Tata Nexon EV: Specs Comparison

With the launch of the Tata Nexon EV, we now have as many as 3 e-SUVs, including the electric Nexon, Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV

With the central government trying hard to give popularity of electric vehicles a shot in the arm, most carmakers have been working overtime to prepare themselves to plunge into the world of electric vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest-selling carmaker, plans to foray into the EV-world at the Auto Expo 2020, while we already have as many as three pure-electric SUVs on sale in the country in the form of the MG ZS EV, Hyundai Kona Electric and Tata Nexon EV. Here’s our comparison of the trio –

Electric Powertrain

The Tata Nexon EV is the most affordable of the three e-SUVs and hence, even comes with the least powerful motor. It has a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor that outputs a maximum power of 129 PS and a peak torque of 245 Nm. The motor comes mated to a single-speed automatic transmission. Next in line is the Hyundai Kona, which is the most expensive of the lot but offers slightly lower power than the ZS.

Its permanent magnet synchronous motor outputs 136 PS. However, its peak torque of 394.91 Nm is the highest. Even over here, the transmission duties are handled by a single-speed automatic unit. The MG ZS EV gets a three-phase permanent magnet synchronous motor offers a maximum power of 142.76 PS and a peak torque of 353 Nm. The motor comes mated to a single-speed automatic transmission.

Drivetrain

The Tata Nexon EV gets a 30.2 kWh Advanced Li-ion polymer battery that can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in 8 hours on AC connection. Also, it can be charged from 0 to 80 per cent in just 60 minutes using a DC faster charger. The Nexon EV offers a range of 312 km.

The Hyundai Kona Electric comes with a 39.2 kWh Li-ion Polymer battery that takes 6 hours and 10 minutes to charge from 0 to 80% on AC connection. It can be charged to 80 per cent of its capacity in 57 minutes through a DC fast charger. The Kona offers a driving range of 435 km.

The MG ZS EV has the biggest battery of 44.5 kWh capacity. It takes up to 8 hours to charge it to 80 per cent on AC, while fast-charging to 80 per cent through DC takes 50 minutes. The MG ZS EV comes with a driving range of 340 km.

Dimensions

The Tata Nexon measures 3,994 mm in length, 1,811 mm in width and 1,607 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,498 mm. The Hyundai Kona, on the other hand, measures 4,180 mm in length, 1,800 mm in width and 1,570 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Finally, the MG ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width and 1,644 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm.

Price

Among the three e-SUVs, the Tata Nexon EV is the most affordable, with a starting price of Rs 13.99 lakh. It will be sold across the country. The Hyundai Kona EV is also being sold across the nation and costs Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom). The MG ZS EV costs Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom) and is being sold in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

Verdict

From the above, it’s clear that the Tata Nexon EV is a well-rounded package selling at an attractive price point. The Hyundai Kona is slightly costlier than the MG ZS EV but offers a higher range and more torque, while the ZS EV is for you in case you need a high performance without paying the kind of money that the Kona commands.