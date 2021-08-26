MG ZS EV Range To Be Enhanced To 500 Km From 419 Km In India

MG is planning to increase the range of the ZS EV from 419 km to 500 km in the domestic market, spurred by its success in the premium space

MG Motor India has enjoyed good success rate with the ZS EV and it was introduced as the brand’s second production in the domestic market. Spurred by its success, the British brand owned by China’s SAIC looks to be further increasing the overall range of the ZS EV.

Currently, the ZS EV is on sale with a 44.5 kWh battery pack and offers a claimed range of 415 km, and it could be increased to 500 km on a single charge. Apart from these changes, the ZS EV is likely to remain the same, including the design and other specifications. Talking of the motor, it will remain unchanged as well.

The three-phase permanent synchronous motor will continue to produce 142 PS of peak power and 353 Nm of max torque. The higher range might help in garnering more customers in the premium space and it currently competes against Hyundai’s Kona Electric while the Tata Nexon EV is the regular best-selling electric SUV in the passenger vehicle segment.

The ZS EV measures 4,314 mm in length, 1,809 mm in width, and 1,644 mm in height. Besides, it also has a wheelbase of 2,585 mm. With these dimensions, the ZS EV boats of a notable road presence. The British-owned Chinese brand is now preparing to launch the petrol-powered ZS in the Indian market.

The mid-size SUV will go on sale as MG Astor. The company is targeting a 5-star crash test rating for the Astor, and it will be a feature-loaded offering of the carmaker. It will come with a 360-degree parking camera, panoramic sunroof, 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, level-2 autonomous driving tech, heated ORVMs and more.

For the powertrain options, the Astor will include a 1.5L naturally-aspirated petrol motor that will put out 118 Bhp and 150 Nm. Also, there might be a 1.3L turbo-petrol motor developing 161 PS and 230 Nm. The transmission options will include both manual and automatic gearboxes. Expect the prices to start from Rs. 13 lakh (ex-showroom) and extend to Rs. 17 lakh (ex-showroom).