MG ZS EV To Get A Big Range Boost Soon – Report

The MG ZS EV is currently offered with a sole 44.5 kWh battery pack that offers an ARAI certified driving range of 340 km on a single full charge

MG Motor India launched the fully-electric ZS EV in the Indian market in January this year, which became the brand’s second product in the country after the Hector SUV. At a starting price of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom), the ZS EV is surely a bargain, considering its only competition in the country is the Hyundai Kona Electric, but the latter’s ex-showroom price starts from Rs 23.75 lakh.

The ZS EV is currently offered with a sole 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack option, which on a single full charge, lends the SUV a claimed range of 340 km. However, the company recently revealed that it is working on a new battery that will have a range of 500 km. This battery will also likely be plonked on the ZS EV and introduced as a long-range variant.

Rajeev Chaba, MG Motor India President, while talking to a LiveMint, said that the company is doubling its bets on electric vehicles, and wants to be the leader in the EV space in the years to come. The bigger battery pack with a 500 km range will glorify the Chinese-owned British carmaker’s intent towards electrifying its vehicle range.

MG is yet to ascertain a specific launch date for the ZS EV with a bigger battery, but we do know that it will likely go on to become the car with the longest range on offer for an EV in the Indian market, upon its arrival. As of now, the Hyundai Kona offers the longest range for an electric vehicle in India i.e. 452 km (ARAI claimed).

MG Motor had initially only launched the ZS EV in 5 cities in India, namely Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Bangalore. However, since the car’s popularity is soaring, the manufacturer has added six more cities in this list as a part of its ‘Phase 2’ expansion plans.

The list of new cities where the ZS EV will be sold includes Chandigarh, Jaipur, Pune, Chennai, Surat and Cochin. Bookings for the car in the aforementioned cities officially commenced on June 1, 2020.