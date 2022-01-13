MG ZS EV Facelift To Launch In February 2022 With More Range

The upcoming MG ZS EV facelift will sport plenty of changes to the styling, some additional equipment, and a larger battery pack

MG Motor India will introduce the facelifted ZS EV in the Indian market in February this year, as per a recent report. The updated electric SUV has already been spotted on the streets of our country, with heavy disguise to hide the design changes. However, the biggest change on the vehicle will be to the powertrain, more specifically, the battery pack.

The 2022 MG ZS EV facelift is available internationally with two battery options – a 72 kWh battery and a 51 kWh battery. The India-spec version will get the smaller battery option, which is still larger than the 44.5 kWh battery that powers the outgoing version. The driving range of the SUV is thus expected to increase over the current claimed range of 419 km.

The facelifted MG ZS EV will have sharper LED headlamps, new bumpers (front and rear), and restyled taillights, which will be similar in design to the ones on MG Astor. There will also be a few differences between the two SUVs; the 2022 ZS EV will have different alloy wheels, and the front grille will be replaced by a body-coloured panel (with a mesh-like design and a charging port).

The 2022 MG ZS EV will also sport changes to the interior, but only minor ones on the styling front, like updated trims and upholstery. The e-SUV will likely get a few additional features, including a wireless smartphone charger, a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully-digital instrument console, etc.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) are expected to be offered as well, likely on the top trim. MG Astor gets a dashboard-mounted AI personal assistant, which could also make its way to the 2022 ZS EV. Thanks to all these changes, the facelifted version will be significantly more expensive than the outgoing model.

Currently, MG ZS EV is priced from Rs. 21.49 lakh to Rs. 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), which makes it a direct rival to Hyundai Kona EV. The upcoming facelift will make the SUV more expensive than its Hyundai rival, and way more expensive than Tata Nexon EV.