MG ZS EV Facelift Set To Launch In India On March 7 – Details

The 2022 MG ZS EV will be powered by a larger 51 kWh battery, and it will have better tech and equipment on offer as well

MG India has announced that it will launch the facelifted ZS EV in the Indian market on 7th March 2022. The brand’s dealerships across India have already commenced pre-bookings for the electric SUV, and production has commenced in MG’s manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat. The 2022 MG ZS EV will feature plenty of changes over the outgoing version, to the design, powertrain, and equipment list.

Changes to the exterior design on MG ZS EV facelift will consist of sleeker headlamps, restyled fake front grille, updated bumpers (front and rear), and redesigned taillights. The 17-inch alloy wheels will sport a new design as well, sportier than before. The overall silhouette, however, will be the same as the outgoing model.

The interior will also feature some changes; the cabin of the 2022 MG ZS EV will have the same design as Astor (which is essentially a petrol-powered version of ZS), but with different upholstery and colour theme. The infotainment system will get a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen, and the part-analogue-part-digital instrument console will be replaced by a 7-inch digital instrument panel.

Other features on offer on MG’s updated electric SUV will include a panoramic sunroof, rain-sensing wipers, power-adjustable driver seat, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, cabin air filter, multiple USB charging ports, smartphone connectivity (Android Auto and Apple CarPlay). Connected car tech will likely be offered as well on the new ZS EV.

The powertrain of the facelifted ZS EV will sport major changes; the 44.5 kWh battery pack will be replaced by a larger 51 kWh battery pack. Thanks to the bigger battery, the maximum driving range is expected to improve significantly, from 419 km (ARAI-tested figure) to around 480 km. The power and torque figures are yet to be officially revealed.

The current MG ZS EV is priced from Rs. 21.49 lakh to Rs. 25.18 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and the facelifted version will be noticeably more expensive than that. Its closest rival in the Indian market will continue to be Hyundai Kona EV, while Tata Nexon EV will be a less expensive alternative to it.