MG ZS Electric SUV Spied Testing In India; Launch In Early 2020

MG ZS EV will be introduced this December before going on sale early next year in India; expected to be competitively priced against Hyundai Kona Electric

MG Motor India commenced its local operations with the launch of the Hector and it has gained tremendous acceptance amongst the buyers. The British brand has rapidly been expanding its reach by setting up new dealerships across the country over the last few months and is in for a tough rivalry with the Kia Seltos.

The Hector’s sales have resulted in MG overtaking some of the established manufacturers in the overall monthly volume charts as well. The SAIC-owned company is also making moves for introducing its next vehicle and the glimpses of it have already appeared on the internet.

The set of spy shots shown here is of the ZS EV which will be showcased in India by December 2019 before going on sale early next year. The electric version of the regular ZS SUV has been expanding its footprint in the international markets in the last few months and in the United Kingdom, it is sold with an introductory starting price of £21,495 (Rs. 19.15 lakh) when the EV Grant scheme is considered.

In India, the ZS EV will go up against the recently launched Hyundai Kona Electric that is priced at Rs. 25.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and has an ARAI-certified driving range of 452 km. The upcoming EV is expected to be priced closer to the Kona Electric. It features an electric motor mounted on the front axle and is capable of delivering a maximum power output of 143 PS and 353 Nm of peak torque.

The zero-emission ZS comes fitted with a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and the battery is mounted under the floor to allow for low centre of gravity and help in better handling. The battery pack is water-cooled to enable a driving range of 262 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and we will have to wait and see how much it will be rated by ARAI.

It is sold in the foreign markets with a slew of driver assistance and safety features. Some of the key features offered in the MG ZS EV are an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto connectivity, sat-nav, Lane Keep Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control, Advanced Emergency Braking, etc.

The spy images indicate that the India-spec ZS EV won’t have any exterior changes compared to the global version as even the 17-inch alloy wheels remain the same. The main cosmetic updates that differentiate the EV from the standard ZS are new badging and of course the star rider grille with the integrated charging port.