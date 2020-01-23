MG ZS Electric SUV Launched In India, Gets 340 Km Range

MG ZS EV gets 340 km driving range on a single charge and it is sold in two different variants; 0-100 kmph in 8.5 seconds

MG Motor India Limited has today launched its second product for the domestic market and its first electric vehicle for the Indian customers. Following the debut of the Hector, the ZS EV is entering India with huge anticipation and already more than 2,800 bookings were made in less than a month since the reservations opened.

The ZS EV made its local premiere earlier last month and the pre-bookings commenced in five major cities: Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad and Mumbai. To make the offering more lucrative, the British manufacturer also announced that the first set of customers will get their zero-emission SUV at a special introductory price tag.

With the first round of the bookings closed, the ZS EV has certainly exceeded expectations for an eco-friendly vehicle and its good reception reminisces the initial success story of the Hector mid-size SUV. The ZS EV has been priced at Rs. 19.88 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) and it takes on Hyundai’s Kona Electric and the soon-launching Tata Nexon EV. It is aggressively priced between both the rivals and the customers who have booked the ZS EV till Jan 19 gets introductory tag of Rs. 19.88 lakh for Excite and Rs. 22.58 lakh for Exclusive variants.

This covers all the 2,800 customers who have booked so far and for the future ones the prices stand at Rs. 20.88 lakh and Rs. 23.58 lakh (ex-showroom). Besides having an electric powertrain, the MG ZS EV packs several features emphasising on safety, comfort and convenience. It gets six airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD and BA, HSA (Hill Start Assist), front and rear seat belt reminders, heated wing mirrors, HDC (Hill Descend Control), ESC (Electronic Stability Control), EPB (Electronic Parking Brake), TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System) and so on.

The electric SUV is sold in Ferris White, Copenhagen Blue and Currant Red paint schemes and can be had in either Excite or Exclusive variant. The ZS EV remains identical to the regular IC-engined ZS SUV in terms of looks but the difference between them are definitely recognizable.

It sports projector headlights, chromed front grille with glowing logo, LED Daytime Running Lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, silver finished roof rails and a rear spoiler among others. The interior comes equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, satellite navigation, steering mounted controls, six-way power adjustable driver seat, dual panel panoramic sunroof, 8.9 centimeter MID, cruise control and so on.

The all-important powertrain comprises of a three phase permanent magnet synchronous motor with 143 PS and 353 Nm torque capacity and an automatic gearbox. It is linked with a 44.5 kWh water-cooled Li-ion battery pack. Using AC fast charger, the ZS EV can be charged to 80 per cent between six and eight hours while the DC super fast charger further reduces the time to less than 50 minutes.

For driving and range flexibility, it features Normal, Sport and Eco driving modes and the SUV is claimed to have a driving range of 340 km on a single charge. The ZS EV can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in 8.5 seconds and can max out 140 kmph. The eShield package enables an attractive five-year or unlimited km warranty, along with eight years/1,50,000 km battery warranty with five years roadside assistance.

The five ways of charging the ZS EV are onboard charging cable, AC fast charger installed at free of cost in home or office, 50 kW DC super fast charger at dealerships, extended AC fast charger support at satellite cities and charging on the go via emergency support. Assured buyback at 50% value after three years for peace of mind along with claimed running cost of under one rupees per km and maintenance package for Rs. 7,700 for three years make the ZS EV indeed highly attractive.