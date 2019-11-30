MG ZS Electric Starts Reaching Dealerships, Spotted Ahead of Dec-5 Launch

Dealerships have already started accepting the pre-bookings for the MG ZS Electric SUV for an amount of Rs 50,000

After garnering a great response for the Hector, its maiden offering in India, MG is now about to launch its second offering. The new model, which will be called MG ZS Electric in India, is already sold in some international markets as the eZS.

The MG ZS Electric will launch in India on December 5 and is likely to have a base price of more than Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom). Bookings for the new model have already started at the authorized dealerships and the interested can book the electric SUV for a token amount of Rs 50,000.

MG ZS Electric is powered by an all-electric powertrain that outputs 150 PS and 350 Nm. The motor takes juice from a 44.5 kWh battery pack that helps the EV with a driving range of up to 400 km. In India, the ZS Electric will be seen locking horns with the Hyundai Kona Electric.

MG Motor India has tied up with Exicom Tele-Systems in order to reuse the batteries of the upcoming ZS Electric. Once the battery pack of the ZS EV reaches the end of its lifecycle, the unit will be recycled for usage in non-automotive appliances such as UPS, home inverters, etc.

Speaking on the tie-up with Exicom, Rajeev Chaba, President & MD, MG Motor India, said, “Over the past few months, we have worked towards creating the right ecosystem for our customers ahead of the launch of the ZS EV, including charging infrastructure and busting common myths around EVs.

Another question which people have is ‘What happens to the EV battery after the product lifecycle ends. Our latest partnership focuses on second-life applications for used EV battery packs, to ensure environment-friendly battery disposal will only serve to bolster the country’s progress towards this critical objective.”