MG Windsor EV Water Wading Capabilities Teased, Mild Off-Road Capable?

JSW MG Motor India has released a new teaser for the upcoming MG Windsor, highlighting its water wading capabilities. The teaser demonstrates the CUV’s ability to navigate through terrains, such as those encountered during the monsoon season – a common challenge for drivers in India. The MG Windsor’s decent ground clearance allows it to handle typical water depths.

The Windsor EV is promoted for its versatility and adaptability, making it suitable for a range of travel needs – from daily commutes to weekend getaways and we cannot wait to test drive it. Its high ground clearance is a key feature, allowing for smoother navigation over potholes, speed bumps, and uneven surfaces while the spaciousness will be a main highlight as well.

The MG Windsor EV will be revealed on September 11, 2024 and it combines the attributes of both a sedan and an SUV. Despite having the looks of an MPV, it is a midsize electric crossover accommodating five people and will be slotted below the ZS EV in the company’s portfolio. Built on the E260 EV architecture, it has several commonalities with the Wuling Cloud EV.

The frontal design is highlighted by a distinctive, bulbous LED headlamp cluster, complemented by an illuminated logo and a horizontal light bar that connects the sharp LED DRLs, creating a sleek and modern appearance. Other key design elements include a large greenhouse, integrated spoiler, a panoramic sunroof, and continuous LED tail lamps.

The cabin is equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, connected features, automatic climate control, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera system, six airbags as standard and reclinable rear seats. The Windsor EV is part of a plethora of new launches planned by the brand over the next few years.

The Wuling Cloud EV is available with two battery pack options in the global markets: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh unit. They work alongside a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, offering a range of up to 460 km. The India-spec version of the Windsor EV is expected to deliver a similar range but no official confirmation has been made yet.