MG Windsor EV To Be Unveiled On September 11 In India

MG Windsor midsize EV will be revealed on September 11 in India and it will be packed with features on the inside

JSW MG Motor is preparing to unveil its new midsize electric vehicle, the Windsor EV, on September 11, 2024, as confirmed by an official invite. The Windsor EV, which has already been teased multiple times, is said to seamlessly blend the attributes of both a sedan and an SUV. This zero-emission vehicle will slot into MG’s domestic lineup, positioned between the Comet and ZS EV.

The MG Windsor EV, as shown in the teasers, closely resembles the Wuling Cloud EV with nearly identical design elements, differing mainly in the branding. The model is expected to be localised to suit the domestic market. A recent teaser video reveals that the Windsor will come equipped with ‘Aero-Lounge’ seats that recline up to 135°, offering enhanced comfort for both short city commutes and longer trips, according to the brand.

Inspired by Windsor Castle, the MG Windsor EV’s cabin focusses heavily on ergonomics and aesthetics, as per MG. This spacious interior, combined with an aerodynamic design, is intended to provide a comfortable and stylish experience. The EV is expected to be well-suited for navigating both bustling city streets and narrower roads in smaller towns, offering versatility in various driving environments. However, the full extent of its features and design will be revealed closer to its launch.

MG claims that the Windsor EV’s high ground clearance improves its capability to tackle potholes, speed bumps, and rough terrains, ensuring a smoother and more comfortable driving experience. The front design features a unique, bulbous LED headlamp cluster, an illuminated logo, and a horizontal light bar that seamlessly connects the sharp LED DRLs, giving the EV a modern appearance.

Notable design elements of the Windsor EV include a spacious greenhouse visible from the sides, a prominent quarter glass area, sloping front and rear windscreens, an integrated spoiler, a large sunroof, and LED tail lamps linked by a light bar. Inside the cabin, you’ll find a large touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, connected in-car technology, and a flat-bottom steering wheel equipped with mounted controls.

It will be built on the E260 EV platform. Globally, the Cloud EV offers two battery pack options: 37.9 kWh and 50.6 kWh. It operates using a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The Cloud EV boasts a range of up to 460 km in international markets, and a similar range is likely for the India-spec version.