MG Windsor EV Records Over 15,000 Bookings In A Single Day

MG Windsor EV boasts a claimed driving range of 332 km on a single charge; can be bought via battery rental program too

The MG Windsor EV received an overwhelming response on the very first booking day. The reservations opened on October 3 at 7:30 am and the company managed to secure 15,176 bookings within the first 24 hours, setting a record as the first passenger electric vehicle in India to reach such a milestone in a single day. Customer deliveries for the electric crossover utility vehicle (CUV) are slated to begin on October 12, 2024.

Customers can visit the nearest MG dealership or reserve the Windsor EV online through the brand’s official website by paying a token amount of Rs. 11,000. The MG Windsor, based on the Wuling Cloud EV from global markets, sports a clean and futuristic design. Its styling blends characteristics from both sedan and SUV body types.

The MG Windsor EV is available at a competitive starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh, with an additional Rs. 3.5 per km battery rental under the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) program. For those preferring an outright purchase, the price starts at Rs. 13,49,800 (ex-showroom). The Windsor is powered by a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67-certified for water and dust resistance.

Speaking on the new milestone, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “We are grateful to our customers who have embraced the MG Windsor wholeheartedly and enabled it to reach the milestone of 15,176 bookings in just one day. This achievement solidifies the MG Windsor’s position as a progressive force in India’s electric vehicle market.”

The MG Windsor EV delivers 136 PS of maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque, offering four driving modes: Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport. With a claimed ARAI driving range of 332 km on a single charge, the Windsor is available in three variants – Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

The MG Windsor EV is available in four vibrant colour options: Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige, and Turquoise Green. To enhance its appeal, MG offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner, a year of free charging at public stations via the eHUB by MG app and an assured 60 per cent buyback after 3 years or 45,000 km.