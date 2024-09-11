MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs. 9.99 Lakh With 331 Km Range

MG Windsor EV is offered with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack capable of a claimed driving range of 331 km on a single charge

JSW MG Motor India has today introduced the all-new Windsor EV in the domestic market for an introductory price tag of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) following a lengthy teaser campaign. Christened after a renowned castle in the United Kingdom, the MG Windsor enters the midsize electric SUV segment, which is poised for significant activity in the near future.

However, the Windsor stands out from typical SUVs. This midsize e-crossover blends the characteristics of both sedans and SUVs, providing the advantages of each body style. The MG Windsor EV is built on the same platform as the Wuling Cloud EV sold in the international markets, drawing plenty of inspiration from it. The Windsor features a sleek, aerodynamic design with clean lines and a large greenhouse, embodying MG’s ‘AeroGlide’ styling philosophy.

It measures around 4,300 mm in length, 1,850 mm in width and 1,677 mm in height with a wheelbase length of 2,700 mm in a similar fashion to the Cloud EV. The five-seater is equipped with a 38 kWh Lithium-ion battery pack and an electric motor capable of 136 PS maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque.

The MG Windsor EV comes with a claimed driving range of 331 km on a full charge. The larger battery pack found in the Cloud EV did not make its way to India. The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC also boasts that the electric crossover has high ground clearance and a roomy cabin.

In addition, it is equipped with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Its exterior closely mirrors the Wuling Cloud EV, with only subtle modifications. It features a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an aero pattern and 215/55 R18 tyres and is slotted between the Comet EV and ZS EV within the brand’s local EV lineup.

Other highlights of the MG Windsor EV are 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a large panoramic glass roof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an all-digital 8.8-inch instrument console, four drive modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport), automatic climate control, ventilated seats and ambient lighting. The Windsor EV aims to stand out in the midsize electric SUV segment by offering a distinct blend of sedan and SUV elements.

It is available in four colour schemes namely Turquoise Green, Pearl White, Clay Beige and Starburst Black across three trim levels. The midsize electric vehicle segment is set to see a variety of new entries, including the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, the Hyundai Creta EV, the Honda Elevate EV, the Kia electric RV, and upcoming models from Tata and Mahindra.

MG provides a lifetime battery warranty for all first-time customers and free public charging with MG’s eHub. The Windsor EV gets a three-year/unlimited km warranty with three years RSA and three years scheduled service with zero labour charges. It must be noted that the ex-showroom price does not include the battery as customers will have to pay Rs. 3.5 per km on a subscription basis. Utilising a 45 kW fast charger, it can replenish back to 80 per cent from 0 in 55 minutes. It is retailed with a 3.3 kW AC charger that helps do 0-100 per cent in 14 hours and the 7.7 kW AC charger does it in 6.5 hours. MG also assures 60 per cent of the vehicle’s value even after three years as part of its buyback plan.