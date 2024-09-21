MG Windsor EV Launched In India At Rs. 13.49 Lakh

MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, providing a claimed driving range of 331 km on a single charge

JSW MG Motor India today announced the full price list of the recently launched MG Windsor in the domestic market. The Windsor EV is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom) excluding the battery rental as under the BaaS program, customers will have to pay Rs. 3.5 per km. With everything considered, MG has priced the Windsor EV at Rs. 13,49,800 (ex-showroom) for the base Excite variant.

Moving up the range, the MG Windsor EV Exclusive variant is priced at Rs. 14,49,800 while the range-topping Essence costs Rs. 1 lakh in addition. In addition, buyers get a host of initiatives such as a lifetime warranty on the battery for the first owner, assured 60 per cent buyback after three years, and one-year free charging at public chargers using the eHUB by MG app. The Windsor EV has been made available in a total of four colour schemes.

They are Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige and Turquoise Green. Commenting on the occasion of the price announcement, Satinder Singh Bajwa, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG Windsor will enable customers to upgrade to an EV lifestyle through its attractive packaging and pricing. We are confident that this will incentivize more potential customers to adopt electric vehicles, powering the transition to a greener future.”

The MG Windsor EV offers a claimed driving range of 331 km on a full charge. Unlike the international Cloud EV, the larger battery pack did not make it to the Indian market. Owned by China’s SAIC, the British brand highlights the Windsor EV’s high ground clearance and spacious interior. The vehicle comes with a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Its exterior design closely resembles the Wuling Cloud EV, with only minor enhancements. It features 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an aero pattern and 215/55 R18 tyres, positioning it between the Comet EV and ZS EV in MG’s local electric vehicle lineup. Key features of the MG Windsor EV include 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a large panoramic glass roof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and an 8.8-inch all-digital instrument console.

It also offers four drive modes – Eco+, Eco, Normal, and Sport – along with automatic climate control, ventilated seats, and ambient lighting.