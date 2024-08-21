MG Windsor EV Large Glass Roof Teased – All Features Revealed So Far

MG has so far teased the large glass roof, 135-degree reclinable rear seats and water-wading capabilities of the Windsor EV

JSW MG Motor India recently released a teaser for the upcoming MG Windsor showcasing its water-wading capabilities and in a new teaser, its large glass roof has been revealed. The teaser highlighted the CUV’s ability to traverse challenging terrains, especially during the monsoon season, a frequent hurdle for drivers in India.

With its decent ground clearance, the MG Windsor is equipped to manage typical water depths with ease as per the video. The large glass roof revealed now is said to offer a seamless connection between the passengers and the outdoor environment rendering an airy appeal. It will be complemented by the size of the CUV as it is a blend of an SUV and a sedan.

The British manufacturer also showcased the reclinable rear seats with 135-degree tilting angle a few days back. The CUV is heavily inspired by the iconic architectural masterpiece and emblem of royal heritage – the Windsor Castle in the United Kingdom. It is endorsed to appeal to a wide range of Indian buyers due to its capabilities, practicality, advanced equipment list and sophistication.

The MG Windsor EV is set to be revealed on September 11, 2024. Although it resembles an MPV in design, it is actually a midsize electric crossover that seats five people and will be positioned below the ZS EV in MG’s lineup. The Windsor EV is built on the E260 EV architecture and shares many features with the Wuling Cloud EV.

The front design features a unique, rounded LED headlamp cluster, paired with an illuminated logo and a horizontal light bar that seamlessly links the sharp LED DRLs, giving it a sleek and contemporary look. Additional design highlights include a spacious greenhouse, an integrated spoiler, a panoramic sunroof, and continuous LED tail lamps, all contributing to its modern aesthetic.

The Wuling Cloud EV, available globally, offers two battery options: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh pack. These work with a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor, providing a range of up to 460 km. Although the India-spec Windsor EV is expected to offer a similar range, official confirmation is yet to be made.