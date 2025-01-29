MG Windsor EV Gets A Big Price Hike In India – New Price List

MG Windsor EV has witnessed a price hike of Rs. 50,000 across the range while the battery rental fee has also increased

The electric CUV, based on the Wuling Cloud EV platform, entered the market a little over four months ago with an attractive starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Buyers looking for a flexible payment option can choose the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model with a rental fee of Rs. 3.5 per km. For those opting for full ownership, including the battery, the total cost stood at Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Now, MG has hiked the prices of the Windsor EV by Rs. 50,000 across the range. Thus, the five-seater carries a price tag of Rs. 14 lakh for the base Excite variant while the mid-spec Exclusive costs Rs. 15 lakh and the top-end Essence at Rs. 16 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). In addition, the British automaker has increased the rental charges from Rs. 3.5 to Rs. 3.9.

The 40 paise hike does not alter the prices of the Windsor EV when bought under the BaaS scheme without the battery though as it costs the same at Rs. 9.99 lakh for the entry-level Excite, Rs. 10.99 lakh for the Exclusive and Rs. 11.99 lakh for the Essence variant (ex-showroom). The CUV is available in four exterior paint schemes namely Clay Beige, Pearl White, Starburst Black and Turquoise Green.

MG Windsor EV Variants Ex-Showroom Price 1. Excite Rs. 14 lakh 2. Exclusive Rs. 15 lakh 3. Essence Rs. 16 lakh

The Windsor EV derives power from a single electric motor capable of 134 hp and 200 Nm and it works alongside a 38 kWh battery pack, enabling a claimed driving range of 332 km on a single charge. MG offers lifetime battery warranty to the first time buyers but no more no-cost public charging for the first year.

MG hit a major milestone last month, achieving its highest-ever monthly EV sales, driven by the strong performance of the Windsor EV. With 3,785 units sold in December, it retained its position as the best-selling passenger EV for the third month in a row. The Windsor has already crossed the 10,000 unit sales mark with customer deliveries progressing at a steady pace.

The Windsor EV saw an overwhelming response, racking up 15,176 bookings within the first 24 hours of reservations opening. Deliveries officially commenced during the festive Dussehra season and the EV is packed with premium features across the range including a 15.6-inch touchscreen, an 8.8-inch digital driver’s display and a panoramic glass roof.