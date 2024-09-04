MG Windsor EV Design Detailed In New Teasers – Will It Be Practical?

MG Windsor EV will be unveiled on September 11 in India and it will likely feature a claimed driving range of around 500 km

JSW MG Motor India has been teasing its brand new product, the Windsor EV, for a couple of weeks now and some of its key details have already been revealed. Named after a famous castle in the United Kingdom, the five-seater will make its debut on September 11 officially and it will compete in the midsize e-SUV segment which will see plenty of activity soon.

However, the MG Windsor won’t be a typical SUV. This midsize crossover combines elements of both a sedan and an SUV, offering the benefits of each body style. It will be based on the Wuling Cloud EV platform, featuring a sleek, aerodynamic exterior with clean lines and a large greenhouse and MG calls its styling philosophy as ‘AeroGlide’.

The vehicle is expected to be offered with two battery pack options, boasting high ground clearance and a spacious interior. Thus, we expect it to cater to audiences that are looking for a family-based EV in the sub Rs. 20 lakh price bracket. Additionally, it will come loaded with modern features including a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

The exterior design replicates that of the Cloud EV as only minimalistic changes and badge replacements are likely. The British manufacturer has confirmed the presence of a set of 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels in an aero pattern in its latest teaser and the tyre sections will be 215/55 R18. The Windsor will be slotted between the Comet EV and the ZS EV in India.

MG has also revealed through teasers that the zero-emission model will be equipped with 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a large panoramic glass roof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, an all-digital instrument console, etc. It will also feature Level 2 ADAS, automatic climate control, ventilated seats, ambient lighting and so on.

The midsize EV space will witness the arrival of new models such as the Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota sibling, the Hyundai Creta EV, the Honda Elevate EV, the Kia electric RV, and let alone models from Tata as well as Mahindra. The Windsor EV will look to make a strong statement in this segment by being more unique compared to the regular SUVs.