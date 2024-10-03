MG Windsor EV Bookings Open In India, Boasts 332 Km Range

The official bookings for the MG Windsor EV have commenced in India today for an initial token of Rs. 11,000

JSW MG Motor India announces the commencement of bookings of MG Windsor at 7:30 am today. Customers can visit the nearest MG dealership or book the Windsor at the brand’s website by paying an initial token of Rs. 11,000. Based on the Wuling Cloud EV sold in the global markets, it gets a clean looking exterior which is also futuristic.

The Windsor combines attributes of the sedan and SUV body types and is available at a competitive starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh plus Rs. 3.5 per km battery rental, under the BaaS program. In addition, customers can choose to make an outright purchase with prices starting at Rs. 13,49,800 (ex-showroom).

Powering the MG Windsor is a 38 kWh Li-ion battery pack, which is IP67 certified, and delivers a 136 PS maximum power and 200 Nm of peak torque through four driving modes (Eco+, Eco, Normal and Sport). The midsize electric vehicle boasts a claimed driving range of 332 km as per ARAI on a single charge. The CUV is retailed in three variants: Excite, Exclusive, and Essence.

A total of four vibrant colour options are offered namely Starburst Black, Pearl White, Clay Beige and Turquoise Green. To make the buying proposition more attractive, MG sells the Windsor EV with a lifetime battery warranty to the first owner, one-year free charging at public chargers through the eHUB by MG app, assured 60 per cent buyback after 3 years or 45,000 km.

It also provides MG e-Shield warranty program enabling 3-year unlimited km warranty on the vehicle with 3 years of RSA coverage and 3 labour-free services. The MG Windsor EV Exclusive variant is priced at Rs. 14,49,800 while the top-spec Essence costs Rs. 1 lakh in addition. It comes with 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels with an aero pattern and is positioned between the Comet EV and ZS EV.

The equipment list comprises a 15.6-inch touchscreen display with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, 135-degree reclinable rear seats, a large panoramic glass roof, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, and an 8.8-inch fully digital instrument console, multiple airbags, etc.