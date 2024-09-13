MG Windsor EV Battery Rental Program & Variant Wise Features Detailed

MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack and a 136 hp/200 Nm producing electric motor, enabling a claimed range of 331 km

JSW MG Motor India introduced its third electric vehicle for the domestic market, the Windsor EV, a couple of days ago and is priced at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory) for the base variant. While the pricing sounds attractive, it is only for the vehicle as the battery has to be rented separately by paying a nominal fee.

The customers will have to pay Rs. 3.5 per km for the battery on a subscription basis under a new scheme. According to the brand, the move aims to make zero-emission vehicles more affordable and encourage wider adoption. The MG Windsor EV is equipped with a 38 kWh battery pack and a 136 hp/200 Nm producing electric motor, enabling a claimed range of 331 km on a single charge.

Interestingly, MG is also providing a lifetime battery warranty for all first-time buyers and free public charging with MG’s eHub for the first year making the Windsor EV more attractive. The midsize electric crossover also gets a three-year/unlimited km standard warranty with three years of roadside assistance and three years of scheduled service with zero labour charges.

The British manufacturer also assures 60 per cent of the vehicle’s value even after three years through a buyback plan to further lure in customers. We will have to wait and see how the rental programme works out in real-world conditions and owners will have to consider electricity charges, maintenance and periodic services while adding up the separate battery costs.

If your average monthly usage is 1,500 km, you will incur a cost of Rs. 5,250 per month for renting the battery of the Windsor EV, totalling Rs. 63,000 annually. Should your usage exceed 1,500 km in a month, an additional charge of Rs. 3.5 per extra kilometre will apply. It’s important to note that even if your monthly usage is below 1,500 km, you must still pay Rs. 5,250. However, some financial institutions may offer flexible plans without a minimum kilometre cap, allowing you to pay the battery rental only when the EV is in use.

The MG Windsor EV is sold in a total of three variants: Excite, Exclusive and Essence. Using a 45 kW fast charger, the battery can charge from 0 to 80 per cent in just 55 minutes. The vehicle comes with a 3.3 kW AC charger, which fully charges the battery from 0 to 100 per cent in 14 hours, while a 7.7 kW AC charger reduces the time to 6.5 hours for a full charge.

The five-seater is packed with features such as reclinable seats, a large glass roof, a 15.6-inch touchscreen display, an 8.8-inch instrument console, a 360-degree camera system, front ventilated seats, a floating centre console, etc. It is based on a dedicated EV platform and boasts a roomy interior with a bootspace of just over 600 litres. Here are the variant-wise features:

1. MG Windsor Excite

– Adjustable headrests

– Auto climate control

– LED front reading light

– Hill Descent Control

– Six speakers

– 17-inch steel wheels with wheel covers

– Auto headlamps

– 60:40 rear seat split

– Glass antenna

– Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto

– Rear AC vents

– 7-inch digital instrument cluster

– Front armrest

– Six airbags

– Flush door handles

– Front, rear disc brakes

– LED luggage lamp

– LED projector headlamps with DRLs

– Reclining rear seats

– Steering-mounted controls

– Rain-sensing wipers

– 3.3kW portable charging cable

– 3.3kW AC home charging box

– Electronic parking brake with auto hold

– ESP

– Hill-Start Assist Control

– TPMS (highline)

– Electrically adjustable ORVMs

– Illuminated front logo

– Fabric seats

– LED tail lamps

– LED cornering lights

– 10.1-inch touchscreen

– Driver’s seat manual height adjust

– Cruise control

2. MG Windsor Exclusive (Over Excite)

– Power folding ORVMs

– Wireless charger

– Rear armrest with cupholder

– Home-to-car using JioFiber

– Remote car lock/unlock

– MG App store

– 18-inch diamond cut alloys

– Rear view monitor

– 15.6-inch touchscreen

– Leatherette seats

– 8.8-inch digital instrument cluster

– Chrome window beltline

– Smart flush door handles

– Leatherette steering wheel

– Auto-dimming IRVM

– Wi-Fi connectivity

– TPMS

– Leatherette dashboard

– Valet mode

– Electrically adjustable driver’s seat

– OTA updates

– Multi-language voice commands

– 360-degree camera

– LED rear reading lights

– Digital key

3. MG Windsor EV Essence (Over Exclusive)

– Infinity 9-speaker audio system

– Ventilated front seats

– Glass roof

– 7.4kW AC fast charger

– Ambient lighting

– PM2.5 filter