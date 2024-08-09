MG Windsor EV Aero-Lounge Rear Seats With 135° Recline Revealed

MG Windsor EV will debut soon in India and it will be emphasise high levels of practicality and comfort

JSW MG Motor is gearing up to launch a new midsize e-CUV, the Windsor EV, which has already been teased multiple times. The Windsor EV is described as a perfect fusion of a sedan and an SUV, combining the strengths of both body styles. The zero-emission Windsor EV will be positioned between the Comet and ZS EV in MG’s domestic lineup.

It shares many similarities with the Wuling Cloud EV, as revealed in the teasers, with nearly identical design elements, differing primarily in the badge. The model will also be localised to cater to the domestic market. The latest teaser video shows that the MG Windsor features ‘Aero-Lounge’ seats that recline up to 135°, providing comfort for both short city trips and longer journeys according to the brand.

Drawing inspiration from the Windsor Castle, the CUV’s spacious cabin puts a strong emphasis on both ergonomics and aesthetics as per MG and we will have to wait and see what is really in store. Additionally, the MG Windsor EV is promoted to offer a combination of aerodynamic design and roomy interiors, making it well-suited for navigating busy urban streets and tighter spaces in smaller towns.

MG also says its higher ground clearance enhances its ability to handle potholes, speed bumps, and uneven surfaces delivering a smoother and more comfortable drive. The front end of the Windsor EV gets a distinctive bulbous LED headlamp cluster, complemented by an illuminated logo and a horizontal light bar that seamlessly connects the sharp LED DRLs.

Key design highlights include a large greenhouse visible from the sides, a prominent quarter glass area, raked front and rear windscreens, a sizeable integrated spoiler, a sunroof, and LED tail lamps connected by a light bar. Key features inside the cabin are a large touchscreen infotainment display, an all-digital instrument cluster, in-car connected technology, a flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, etc.

The MG Windsor EV will be built on the E260 EV platform. Internationally, the Cloud EV is offered with two battery pack options: a 37.9 kWh and a 50.6 kWh. It is powered by a permanent magnet synchronous electric motor. The Cloud EV is claimed to deliver a range of up to 460 km in global markets and we expect a similar figure for India as well.