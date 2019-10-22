MG To Launch ZS SUV In EV, 1.5 Petrol & 1.0L Petrol Hybrid Engine Options

MG ZS EV could be accompanied by the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.0-litre turbo petrol hybrid engine upon arrival early next year

What we already know from MG Motor India is that it will introduce the ZS EV as its second product for the domestic customers sometime early next year and is expected to be revealed towards the end of 2019. However, an RTO circular reveals that it will have company, maybe upon arrival or get added to the lineup later.

Following the successful initial run of the Hector which has resulted in the brand ramping up production despite the sales crisis through 2019, MG is trying to strengthen its lineup with the ZS. The electric variant of the regular ZS had already been spied testing in India and it has been expanding its reach in the global markets over the last few months.

It will compete against Hyundai Kona Electric and is expected to be priced around Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). The ZS EV has an electric motor mounted on to the front axle and it develops 143 PS and 353 Nm of peak torque. It is equipped with a 44.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack mounted underneath the floor and is water-cooled.

It is claimed to have a driving range of 262 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle and the figures will be much higher in the ARAI certification. The biggest news we can observe from the transport department circular is that the ZS EV won’t be along as its IC-engined counterpart has also received the nod for registration of the imported vehicle.

The document suggests that both 1.5-litre DOHC VTI-tech naturally-aspirated petrol and 1.0-litre GDT turbo petrol engines could be launched in India after further evaluation. The former is a four-cylinder unit capable of 106 PS at and 6000 rpm and 141 Nm at 4,500 rpm. It is mated to a five-speed manual transmission in several markets.

The three-cylinder GDI petrol, on the other hand, kicks out 111 PS at 5,200 rpm and 160 Nm between 1,800 and 4,700 rpm. It is coupled with a six-speed automatic gearbox in select global markets like in the UK. The circular also lists the presence of a hybrid system in the engine and it could be for mild-hybrid start/stop system.

The IC-engined ZS five-seater SUV has the potential to slot below the Hector in the lineup and aim for higher volumes than its technologically advanced sibling.