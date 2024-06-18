MG to Launch Two Brand New Cars This Year In India

MG Motor India has two launches lined up this year including the new Cloud EV and Gloster facelift

MG Motor is working to expand its portfolio in the Indian market. According to various media reports, the brand will launch two new cars this year, one of which will be an electric vehicle. Here are the complete details.

1. MG Cloud EV

Spotted testing multiple times on Indian roads, the MG Cloud EV is likely to launch in September 2024. In terms of design, the upcoming electric car gets LED lighting, a large front fascia, flush door handles and a sloping roofline. Dimensionally, it stands 4.3 metres in length and has a wheelbase of 2.7 metres.

On the feature front, the MG Cloud EV is likely to come equipped with a dual digital screen setup, a 360-degree camera, powered seats, connected car technology, sunroof and climate control. For safety, the Cloud EV is expected to receive Level-2 ADAS features.

Mechanically, the electric car will likely utilize a 50.6 kWh battery pack mated to an electric motor. The company claims it will offer a range of up to 460 km on a single charge, depending on the variant. Talking about the pricing, it is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 25 lakh to Rs 28 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market.

2. MG Gloster Facelift

The MG Gloster Facelift has been spied testing on Indian soil for the last few months now. The rebadged version of Maxus LDV 90 sold globally, the Gloster Facelift will sport a newly-designed headlamp setup, LED DRLs and a new grille, the recent spy shots suggest. Furthermore, the full-size SUV will also flaunt a new set of alloy wheels as seen in the spy pics.

Inside the cabin, the SUV might get a new dashboard layout, featuring a larger touchscreen infotainment system, a new digital instrument console and a new steering wheel. In terms of engine, the MG Gloster facelift is likely to retain the current engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-diesel and a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel. The former generates 159 bhp of power and 370 Nm torque, while the latter churns out 213 bhp of peak power and 480 Nm of max torque. Both engines come paired with an 8-speed AMT unit.

We expect the MG Gloster Facelift to launch in the second half of 2024 in India. The 2024 MG Gloster will likely be priced between Rs 38 lakh – Rs 44 lakh (ex-showroom) across the country.