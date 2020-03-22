MG To Launch Petrol Version Of ZS SUV In India Next Year

MG Motor is working on bringing an ICE version of its first EV in the country, the ZS electric SUV, launch expected in 2021

MG Motor India’s first EV in the country, the ZS SUV, was launched at a price of Rs 20.88 lakh (ex-showroom) last month. The car already seems to be a hit, since the carmaker received over 3,500 bookings for the ZS EV.

MG believes that an ICE powered version of the ZS can live up to the success of the EV, and hence plans on bringing the petrol version of the SUV. Since the manufacturer already offers the ZS with petrol powertrains in the foreign markets, it won’t be much of a hassle for MG to do so in India. The facelifted version of ZS SUV already showcased in India at 2020 Auto Expo last month.

The petrol ZS could be powered by a 1.0-litre turbocharged unit, that puts out 111 PS of max power and 160 Nm of peak torque, which will likely be paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission. The ZS can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 12.4 seconds, and has a claimed top speed of 180 kmph.

As compared to the electric version of the car, expect the ZS to carry facelifted design that launched in many international markets late last year, with the absence of EV-specific additions like a charging port in the front grille, ‘electric’ badging, chunky alloy wheels etc.

Since MG is known for going all out in terms of features, it is safe to say that the petrol-powered ZS will be packed up to the brim with features, just like the electric version of the car, as well as the Hector. However, given its price tag, the car could miss out on a few features that the ZS EV gets.

MG retails the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol ZS in the UK at a starting price of £13,150, which converts to Rs 12.41 lakh (approx). Given the ZS’ dimensions, the SUV could be pitted against compact SUVs including the upcoming next-gen Creta, the Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks etc, when launched in the country early next year.