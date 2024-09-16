MG To Introduce 4 Premium Cars In The Next 2 Years, MG Select Launched

MG Select premium dealerships will open in twelve cities next year and it will encompass four new products over the next two years

JSW MG Motor India has introduced MG Select, a new retail chain aimed at capturing the expanding ‘accessible luxury’ market in the country. In the first phase, MG Select will roll out exclusive, modern luxury experience centres in 12 major cities across India. The brand will focus on offering a diverse range of New Energy Vehicles (NEVs).

These will include plug-in hybrids, electric vehicles (EVs), and more, catering to the growing demand for eco-friendly and premium vehicles. MG Select is set to introduce a variety of high-end vehicles, with plans to expand its lineup to include four premium models over the next two years. The first product under this new channel is expected to debut in Q1 of 2025.

The company is actively seeking dealer partners to support the brand’s new mission and bring it to life across the Indian market. In addition to the new product in the first quarter of 2025, MG is looking to launch another model in the same CY and the promotional video interestingly showcases a couple of futuristic concepts.

Speaking of the new announcement, Gaurav Gupta, Chief Growth Officer, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The traditional concept of ‘purchasing’ is evolving, with Indian consumers increasingly shifting towards accessible luxury. MG Select aims to position itself as a key player in this segment by offering an elevated brand experience to new-age customers, who aspire for premium brands. Infused with personalisation and driven by innovation, the MG Select experience centres will offer a curated experience to customers, blending culture, hospitality, sustainability, innovation and craftsmanship, and reimagining luxury.”

The video shows the MG Maze concept and the rather wild hypercar concept known as the EXE181 which was unveiled at the China Auto Show 2024. Furthermore, the British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC gives us the glimpses of the Cyberster sportscar and a large utility vehicle, perhaps an MPV or a large sized SUV while an MG sedan could also be in the pipeline.

In 2025, MG Select sales outlets will be commencing operations in select cities such as Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Hyderabad, Kochi, Kolkata, Mumbai, Pune and Surat.