MG To Debut A New Electric Hatchback In April This Year

Spy pictures of a new MG electric hatchback have surfaced online, and this EV is expected to debut as a concept car at Beijing Motor Show

MG Motor is all set to unveil a new electric hatchback at this year’s Beijing Motor Show, scheduled to be held in April. This upcoming EV will be showcased in concept form first, with its production-ready version slated to debut by late 2022. The vehicle will go on sale globally in 2023, likely starting with the Chinese market.

In spy pictures, the vehicle can be seen wearing an extremely heavy disguise. The front bumper has a similar shape to the MG Cyberster concept. The rear section of the vehicle consists of a sloping windscreen and a prominent tailgate-mounted spoiler. The car also gets huge wheels with low-profile tyres, typical of concept cars.

The battery pack is mounted below the car, like many other modern EVs, and we can see that the electric hatchback gets independent rear suspension. The interior isn’t clearly visible in these pictures, but we do see a chunky three-spoke steering wheel, bucket seats in the first row, and a black colour scheme for the cabin.

While this EV is yet to be revealed, we believe that the concept design will change considerably before entering production. As per reports from the People’s Republic, the new MG electric hatchback could serve as a replacement for the second-gen MG 3. The latter is available with IC engine options as well as an electric powertrain.

We’re not sure if this electric hatchback will make its way to the Indian market. Currently, MG Motor India has just one EV in its range – ZS EV – which is expected to be facelifted later this month. The updated version will get a larger battery pack, more features, and a higher price tag than the current ZS EV.

Apart from that, MG is working on a compact electric crossover for India, which will be a rival to Tata Nexon EV. The manufacturer hasn’t shared any technical details yet, but as per speculations, this electric SUV will be priced around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom) and will offer a driving range of up to 300 km. To keep the prices low, it will be locally assembled.

Image source: autohome.com.cn