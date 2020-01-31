MG Teases Upcoming D90 SUV (Toyota Fortuner Rival), Debut At Auto Expo

After the great success of the MG Hector, the Chinese-owned British car marque will now try to take the Toyota Fortuner head on with a SUV based on the Maxus D90 SUV

After many speculations, MG Motor India, the manufacturer of the highly successful Hector SUV, has teased its upcoming model that will make its local debut at the Auto Expo 2020. Based on the Maxus D90, the new model will take the fight straight to the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour.

The Maxus D90 is based on the same platform as the T60 pickup truck, which means it benefits from a rugged ladder-frame architecture. The new SUV measures 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and 1,875 mm in height. It has a wheelbase of 2,950 mm. Other than the Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour, the new model will even rival the Mahindra Alturas G4 and the Isuzu MU-X.

Among the highlights of the new model will be its huge dimensions, which will make it almost as large as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee. In fact, the dimensions will be one of the biggest USPs of the new model.

Highlights of the new model’s features list will include a set of Adaptive LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch driver information display, 360-degree monitor and 8-way power driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support.

Internationally, the Maxus D90 is on sale in various seating layouts. The Indian version, however, will have a three-row layout with up to seven seats on offer. Engine options for the new MG SUV could include a 2.0L turbocharged petrol unit that develops a maximum power of 224.34 PS and a peak torque of 360 Nm and a 2.0L twin-turbo diesel motor that outputs 217.54 PS and 480 Nm.

Transmission options will include a 6-speed MT and an 8-speed AT option. The new SUV will come to us via CKD route and could have a base price of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it will be just about slightly pricier than the entry-level Toyota Fortuner.