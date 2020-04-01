MG Sold Nearly 22,000 Cars In Its Debut Year In India – Hector & ZS EV

MG Motor has sold a total of 21,954 units between the June and March 2019 period as it completes its first financial year

MG Motor India introduced the Hector as its first product for the domestic market in June 2019. It capitalises on the growing craze for the mid-size SUVs and is priced in a wide range to attract customers. The Hector has become a success story for the British manufacturer and despite its premium positioning, the sales numbers have been impressive.

The company has announced to have sold a total of 1,518 units in March 2020 and it includes 1,402 units for the Hector. MG’s second vehicle for India, the ZS EV, has also been well-received among environment loving enthusiasts as its bookings are in good tally so far. Last month, 116 units of the ZS EV were registered across the country.

The month of March 2019 also marks the end of the financial year and since its launch the Hector has garnered a cumulative total of 21,680 units. Adding up the sales figures of the ZS EV since its debut in January 2020, the brand has sold 21,954 units in total. In February 2020, MG’s sales were impacted by the supply chain issues due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in China.

While the conditions had improved in March 2020, the country wide lockdown would lead to the closure of its production facility. Just as other car manufacturers, MG prioritises the health and safety of its employees and thus it has donated Rs. 2 crore towards the country’s fight against the deadly COVID-19. The money serves in procuring gloves, masks, medicines, ventilators, and beds.

MG says it is working closely with Gurugram and Halol bases for assisting local authorities based on their requirements. MG has also stated that the BSIV stocks have been cleared out across dealerships present in the country as well as the Halol factory. The production of BSVI models has already begun but the inventory is low due to the difficulties faced last month courtesy of the 21-day lockdown.

The SAIC-owned brand has a new launch up its sleeve during the course of this year as the three-row Hector Plus will enter the market.