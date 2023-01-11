MG Showcases MG4 Electric Hatchback At 2023 Auto Expo

MG4 electric hatchback has a claimed top speed of 160 kmph and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under eight seconds

MG Motor India has today debuted the MG4 electric hatchback in India on the opening day of the 2023 Auto Expo. It is based on the MSP (Modular Scalable Platform) and is a key player in the European C-segment with an overall length of 4,287 mm, a width of 1,836 mm and a height of 1,504 mm. The five-door model has a spacious interior while boasting a sharp styling philosophy.

The British manufacturer, owned by China’s SAIC, claims that it has evenly balanced weight distribution for better handling and direct steering feedback and responsive cornering. The flat battery pack enables the hatch to sit low to the ground. It is said to have the flattest battery developed by SAIC with a height of just 110 mm.

Besides having the thinnest battery pack in its segment, it is available in rear-wheel drive configuration while an all-wheel drive is reserved for the future. The 51 kWh battery pack has a range of up to 350 km and it stands at up to 450 km utilising a 64 kWh in the WLTP cycle. The MG4 has a claimed top speed of 160 kmph and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in under eight seconds.

The larger battery pack is equipped with an electric motor capable of 201 hp while the 51 kWh unit is paired with a 168 hp enabling motor. It is the first MG model to use MSP in Europe, which is highly flexible and the scalable design is suitable for wheelbase lengths of up to 3.1 metres and thus different body styles can be accommodated.

The MG4 EV has been designed with the capability to integrate advanced technologies including an integrated service-oriented architecture (SOA) to receive OTA updates and Pixel Point Cloud Comprehensive Environment Mapping (PP CEM) for advanced self-driving solutions. As an example, the electric drive unit, which comprises of 8-layer hairpin technology and special oil cooling, has a high system voltage of 400V, but it is also equipped to handle 800V, to allow for faster battery charging in the future.

The powertrain also supports BaaS (Battery as a Service) battery swap systems. The display at the biennial motoring show meant that MG will use the opportunity to gauge the response from media and show-goers and it could be launched in the near future to accompany the MG ZS EV and the upcoming two-door Air EV.