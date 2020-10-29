MG September 2020 Sales Analysis – Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV

MG recorded a total of 2,537 units in September 2020 as against 2,608 units with 3 per cent negative sales growth; finished tenth in the overall standings

MG Motor India garnered a total of 2,537 units in September 2020 as against 2,608 units during the same period in 2019 with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 3 per cent. The brand finished tenth in the overall manufacturers’ standings ahead of Volkswagen, Nissan, Skoda and FCA. It held on to a market share of just around 0.9 per cent.

The Hector was the most sold model within the company’s domestic portfolio as 2,410 units were registered as against 2,608 units during the corresponding period last year with 8 per cent volume de-growth. It is the main sales contributor for the brand. The ZS EV managed to record 127 units last month.

The ZS EV comes equipped with an electric motor and a 44.5 kWh battery pack capable of producing a power output of 143 PS and 353 Nm of torque. It is claimed to have a driving range of 340 km on a single charge. Using a DC fast charger, the ZS EV can be replenished back to 80 per cent from zero in just 50 minutes.

MG Cars (YoY) Sales In September 2020 Sales In September 2019 Hector (-8%) 2410 2608 ZS EV 127 – Total (-3%) 2,537 2,608

The electric version of the ZS competes against Hyundai Kona Electric while the Tata Nexon EV is more affordably priced with good range capabilities. The British manufacturer recently introduced the Gloster in the domestic market to compete against Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X.

The Gloster comes available in a total of four trims with two Diesel engine choices. It comes equipped with advanced safety features and technologies like blind spot monitoring, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, etc.

The full-sized seven-seater SUV has bigger dimensions than its rivals and it will be interesting to see how it performs against its competitors in the sales table in the coming months. MG may launch the G10 MPV showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo next year while the petrol-powered ZS could be introduced to slot below the Hector.