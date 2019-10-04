MG Sells 4 Times More Hector Than Jeep Compass – September 2019 Sales

MG Hector went on sale in the local market at a price range of Rs 12.18 lakh to Rs 16.68 lakh, it was quick to find many buyers and commands a huge waiting period

It looks like the success of the MG Hector will continue to haunt the rivals for some more time to come. The Baojun 530-based SUV has been so popular that it manages to find many times more buyers than the Jeep Compass. In September 2019. MG India sold 2,608 units of the Hector, which is 4 times more than the 603 units of the Compass that Jeep India sold.

While the MG Hector wasn’t available in the market in September 2018, the Jeep Compass has ended up registering a de-growth of 49.58 per cent on YoY basis. The carmaker had sold 1,196 units in the corresponding month last year. This clearly shows that the advent of fresher rivals, such as the MG Hector, Tata Harrier and Kia Seltos, has had a negative effect on the Chinese-origin SUV.

It may be noted here that the MG Hector rivals many SUVs, including the Mahindra XUV500, Tata Hexa, Tata Harrier, Kia Seltos and even the top-end trims of the Hyundai Creta. The Baojun 530-based SUV is being sold with a 5 year/unlimited km warranty and 5-year labour-free service to gain the trust of the value-conscious Indian car buyers.

The MG Hector comes with many segment-best features, including a 10.4-inch portrait-style infotainment unit that is powered by an embedded eSIM, a large-size panoramic sunroof, heated ORVMs, rain-sensing wipers, electric tailgate, 360-degree surround-view camera, 8-colour interior ambient lighting and reclining rear seats.

The safety features that the MG Hector comes with includes ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors, a fatigue reminder system, Electronic Stability Control, traction control and hill-hold control, six-airbag system.

Powering the MG Hector is a re-tuned version of the same 2.0-litre Multijet II diesel engine that powers the Jeep Compass. For the Hector, the oil burner outputs a maximum power of

170 PS and a peak torque of 350 Nm. The petrol engine is being sold with an optional 7-speed DCT and a 48V mild-hybrid system. Standard transmission option for the petrol and diesel engines is a 6-speed manual unit.