MG Reveals Special Prices For 2024 Comet, Astor, Hector & Gloster

MG has announced special prices for the 2024 Comet, Hector and Gloster alongside introducing a new Executive trim for the ZS EV as part of centenary celebrations

MG Motor India has today announced special pricing across its entire 2024 range of passenger cars as it celebrates its centenary year. Additionally, the British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC has introduced a new trim of the MG ZS EV. The Executive trim aims to make the electric SUV more accessible to customers.

It has been priced at Rs. 18.98 lakh and uses a 50.3 kWh Prismatic cell IP69K Rated ASIL-D & UL2580 battery, with a claimed driving range of 461 km on a single charge and is also equipped with more than 75 in-car connected features. The 2024 MG Hector comes with a starting price of Rs. 14.94 lakh for the base petrol while the diesel trims start at Rs. 17.50 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom).

The Hector was the first model launched by the brand in 2019 and it comes with features such as a panoramic sunroof, India’s largest 14-inch HD portrait touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, digital key and Level 2 ADAS.

The Hector diesel features a 2.0L turbocharged engine with active safety features like the Electronic Stability Program, Traction Control System and Hill Assist Control and offers Sunroof across all variants. The 2024 MG Comet is quoted with a base price of Rs. 6.99 lakh. Speaking on the new prices, Gaurav Gupta, Deputy Managing Director, MG Motor India, said:

“At MG, we are committed to keeping the customer at the heart of our operations. In continuation with our centenary celebrations, we’re excited to introduce 2024 as the Year of Fast Forward, to ensure a rewarding ownership experience for all. This has been made possible due to increased localisation, long-term freight contracts, streamlined logistics, supply chain improvement, and long-term key commodities cost rationalisation,”

The MG Gloster prices start at Rs. 37.49 lakh for 2024 and the full-sized seven-seater is equipped with India’s first Level 1 ADAS and an all-terrain system with seven modes. It is available in both 2WD and 4WD configurations. Just a while ago, MG introduced brand new trims on the 2024 Astor – Sprint, Shine, Select, Sharp Pro and Savvy Pro. Buyers can visit the nearest authorised MG dealerships to avail of these new prices or via online.