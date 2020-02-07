MG RC6 Sedan Makes Global Debut At Auto Expo; Launch Next Year

MG RC6 sedan is expected to go on sale next year in India and it combines the advantages of a premium sedan and a SUV

MG Motor India Limited has showcased a number of new products and concepts at the ongoing 2020 Auto Expo in Greater Noida. The biennial motoring show has seen MG introducing the Hector Plus, the three-row variant of the regular Hector, and it will go on sale in the second half of the year. The British manufacturer has also debuted the Marvel X and a host of other vehicles like ZS petrol version.

Perhaps the most interesting of them all and the one that could be heading to our shores in the near future is the RC6 premium sedan. Just as the Hector being based on the Baojun 530, MG has sought the expertise of the Chinese brand working under SAIC’s umbrella to bring up the RC6. It is the rebadged version of Baojun RC6 sedan.

This has been the first time MG has debuted the RC6 under its banner and it is a quirky sedan in many aspects. The RC6 has high ground clearance 198 mm and coupe-like roofline thus taking advantage of its SUV character as well as the basic nature of the sedan offering good handling and dynamics. On the outside, the MG RC6 gets a brawny front fascia with a prominent upright chrome front grille.



The headlamps do look chunky as well with integrated LED Daytime Running Lights and the C-shaped housing on the front bumper gives a sporty vibe. Besides the long hood, raked windshield and a coupe roofline, theMG RC6 features an elegant rear with U-shaped tail lamp graphics. The large greenhouse with 2,800 mm wheelbase should ensure ample space for the occupants inside the cabin.

The MG RC6 has a length of 4,925 mm making it generously proportioned all around than some of the dedicated premium sedans. The interior is as equally impressive as the exterior with the instrument cluster housing extending till the centre console covering a portrait-styled touchscreen infotainment system. The dual-screen layout is accompanied by premium cabin touches and a host of features and technologies.



It is powered by a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that can also be found under the bonnet of the Hector. It could use the same powertrain options as the mid-size SUV upon arrival in a year’s time and thus a 2.0-litre diesel engine could also be part of the equation.