MG Posts Highest Ever Sales In March 2023 – Hector, Gloster, ZS EV

MG posted its highest-ever monthly sale of 6,051 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 28 per cent in March 2023 in India

MG Motor India has today announced the sales numbers for the month of March 2023. The British manufacturer owned by China’s SAIC debuted domestically in June 2019 with the Hector midsize SUV. Its range saw regular expansion as the ZS EV, Hector Plus and Gloster arrived in India to appeal to a wide range of customers. But the Hector has remained as its top seller.

In March 2023, MG recorded its highest-ever monthly sale of 6,051 units with a YoY positive sales growth of 28 per cent. The company rolls out its products from Halol, Gujarat and it has noted that the strengthening of semiconductor supplies through various localization initiatives and the easing of logistical bottlenecks have played major roles in achieving this feat.

MG believes that the momentum will sustain and the volume tally will further improve in the near future. Earlier this year, MG introduced the mild updated Hector in India and is planning to launch the Comet EV soon. Speaking of sales performance in March 2023, Senior Director – Sales of MG Motor India, Rakesh Sidana, said

“The Next-Gen MG Hector, India’s first internet SUV maintains its strong uptake in the market and has recorded its second-highest lifetime sales, since its launch, in the month of March. Similarly, the ZS EV, India’s first pure electric Internet SUV, has been registering good traction across market segments.”

The brand says the volume numbers of the Gloster have been positive with the sales increasing steadily for the Gloster full-size SUV, which competes against Toyota Fortuner. MG can be credited with being one of the first brands to bring ADAS technology as well as in-car connectivity features to the masses.

The upcoming MG Comet is a two-door small electric vehicle based on Wuling Air EV sold in the international markets. It will have a claimed driving range of around 300 km on a single charge and is expected to use a battery pack ranging between 20 and 25 kWh. The tiny city runaround will be loaded with features on the inside.