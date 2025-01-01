MG Posts 55% Growth In Dec, Windsor Continues To Be India’s Best-Selling EV

JSW MG Motor closes 2024 with 55 per cent growth on a YoY basis as it records 7,516 Units in December

JSW MG Motor India has concluded 2024 on a high note, posting an impressive 55 per cent year-over-year growth in December with 7,516 units sold. The month also marked a significant achievement for MG Motor’s New Energy Vehicle (NEV) segment, which contributed over 70 per cent of the total sales. December 2024 has been a highlighting month for the brand, setting new records for monthly EV sales.

A key driver of this success has been the MG Windsor, well received amongst customers since its market debut. With 3,785 units sold in December, the Windsor secured its place as the top-selling passenger EV for the third consecutive month. Launched just three months prior, the Windsor has already surpassed 10,000 cumulative sales.

The Windsor EV garnered an unprecedented 15,176 bookings within just 24 hours of opening reservations and the deliveries began during the festive Dussehra season. The electric CUV, based on the Wuling Cloud EV, comes with a competitive starting price of Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Customers seeking flexibility can opt for the Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) model, which features a rental cost of Rs. 3.5 per km.

For those preferring outright ownership with the battery included, prices start at Rs. 13.50 lakh (ex-showroom), making it a compelling choice in the electric vehicle market with a claimed range of 332 km per charge. Reflecting on the company’s run through the 2024 CY, a spokesperson said,

“2024 has been a transformative year for JSW MG Motor India. Our joint venture launch and rebranding initiatives reflect our deep commitment to India’s evolving automotive landscape. Despite challenges, the Windsor EV has proven to be a market disruptor, thanks to innovations like Battery-As-A-Service and our focus on customer-centric mobility solutions. We aim to sustain this momentum by introducing a new product every six months and continually enhancing customer experiences.”

As JSW MG Motor India heads into 2025, the company plans to leverage this growth trajectory with several new launches and some of them have been scheduled for the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in January.