MG Posts 5% Sales Growth In Feb 2022 – Astor, Hector, Gloster, ZS EV

MG records a total of 4,528 units in the month of February 2022 as against 4,329 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of close to 5 per cent

MG Motor India has today announced its sales numbers for the month of February 2022. The second month of the year saw the British manufacturer recording a cumulative domestic tally of 4,528 units and when compared to the same period in 2021 with 4,329 units, YoY volume growth of close to 5 per cent was registered in the domestic market.

MG says the demand remains robust and the booking pace is healthy. The brand introduced the Astor midsize SUV late last year and the first batch was sold out in a short span of time. MG further noted that it is continuously working to increase the supply of Astor to meet the rising demand. Next up, MG will launch the facelifted version of the ZS EV with an updated exterior and interior with added features.

In addition, the 2022 MG ZS EV will get a bigger battery pack with an improved drive range. Compared to the previous month of January 2022 with 4,306, an MoM sales increase of 5.15 per cent was recorded. MG rolls out its domestic range of passengers: Hector, Hector Plus, Astor, Gloster and ZS EV at the Halol production plant in Gujarat.

It has an annual capacity of 80,000 units and employs nearly 2,500 people. The ZS EV is the second highest-selling passenger electric vehicle in India behind the Tata Nexon EV and is priced at a more premium than the Nexon EV due to its market positioning.

Last year, MG sold a total of 2,798 units of the ZS EV in India against 1,142 units in 2020 with a massive YoY growth of 145 per cent. The company looks to carry the momentum forward with the updated version as it gets a redesigned front fascia and has several commonalities with the Astor on the inside. MG could offer ADAS features as well with the electric SUV.

MG previously announced that it is working on a new EV that will be positioned in the Rs. 10-15 lakh upon arrival next fiscal and it could compete directly against Nexon EV.