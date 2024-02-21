MG Planning To Launch A New EV This Festive Season

Explore MG Motor’s electric foray in India as it gears up to introduce a new EV during the festive season. Could it be a game-changer?

MG Motor India, making waves in the automotive industry since its entry in 2019, is set to further electrify its lineup in the Indian market. As the festive season approaches, the company is gearing up for the launch of its third electric vehicle, making significant strides in its expansion efforts in the country.

With a lineup already boasting the ZS EV and the Comet, MG has carved a niche in the electric car segment in India. Recognising the (slowly but surely) shifting preferences of consumers towards electric vehicles, the company aims to capitalize on this trend with a new offering later this year.

Rajeev Chaba, MD of MG Motor India, has confirmed the impending launch of a new electric car, marking a milestone following the strategic joint venture between SAIC Motor (MG Motor’s parent company) and JSW Group, led by Sajjan Jindal. Currently, EVs are responsible for 25% of MG’s sales volumes in India, the upcoming model is expected to further strengthen the company’s position in the electric vehicle space.

There are indications of a potential increase in production capacity at MG’s Halol plant in Gujarat, projecting an expansion to 80,000, from 60,000 last year, and then to 90,000 units in 2024. With JSW Group injecting capital and holding a 35% stake, MG Motor India is poised for a robust expansion in the country.

MG Motor India aims to double its portfolio by the end of 2025, to expand its potential audience and strengthen its position in the market. As for the new EV arriving this year, there has been no official word or even a teaser yet. However, potential contenders include the MG4 electric hatchback, MG5 electric estate car, or Mifa 9 electric MPV, which were all showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo.

Considering India’s EV landscape, there’s speculation that MG might introduce the Baojun Yep e-SUV. Building on the success of the Wuling Air EV, known in India as the Comet, this electric SUV will boast a boxy and muscular design, compact dimensions, and a relatively affordable price tag, aligning with the preferences of the average Indian consumer.